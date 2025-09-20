Diamondbacks Suffer Another Huge Blow to Postseason Hopes
The Arizona Diamondbacks lost to the Philadelphia Phillies at home to open a cruial series by a score of 8-2 on Friday night. Ryne Nelson had an inefficient, but still solid start, and the D-backs' offense struggled to get much going.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson Grits Out Tough Start
Nelson did not have his best stuff on Friday night, but a below-average start still looked quite proficient.
Nelson pitched five innings against the Phillies, allowing five hits and two earned runs. He walked two batters and only struck out one hitter, but still was able to give his team a chance to win, exiting with a 2-2 tie.
Nelson's first and fourth innings would be the only baserunner-free frames. He gave up an RBI double in the second inning and a solo homer to Harrison Bader in the fifth, but was otherwise able to prevent disaster. He threw 95 pitches through five innings, only 59 for strikes.
Jalen Beeks entered in relief of Nelson and got only two outs while allowing a hit. He left with two outs in the sixth inning, giving way to Taylor Rashi. Rashi gave up a base hit, charging a run to Beeks and givcing Philadelphia a 3-2 lead.
Recently-selected rookie Philip Abner came into the game with one out in the seventh.
Abner allowed a hit and a walk, but struck out Kyle Schwarber and Brandon Marsh to finish the frame scoreless — a successful MLB debut, to say the least.
Jake Wooford would not fare as well in the eighth, as a Blaze Alexander error led to a two-run homer by Nick Castellanos, as the Phillies took a commanding 5-2 lead. Woodford went back for the ninth and gave up two walks, two singles and a double, spotting the Phillies an 8-2 lead.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Struggles vs Phillies
The D-backs' offense did not have the best night, but Ketel Marte certainly put forward an impressive performance.
Marte has been in a noticeable, uncharacteristic slump of late, but came away with a 3-for-4 night against the Phillies. Marte opened Arizona's scoring with a solo home run in the first inning, doubled in the fifth and singled in the eighth. He fell a triple shy of the cycle.
The other four hits belonged to Corbin Carroll, Gabriel Moreno, Geraldo Perdomo and Adrian Del Castillo. The D-backs struggled to build innings, and stranded bases loaded in the eighth inning with a chance to do some damage. They were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.