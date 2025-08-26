Diamondbacks' Surge Not Enough to Stop Inevitable Brewers
The Arizona Diamondbacks were nearly able to complete an improbable comeback over the Milwaukee Brewers in the opener of a four-game series at American Family Field Monday night. Nearly.
The D-backs, facing a 6-0 deficit after Eduardo Rodriguez was knocked around, exploded for five runs in the sixth inning to pull within one.
But the Brewers' stout bullpen held Arizona scoreless over the final three frames, ending their bid at a come-from-behind victory.
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez Blown Up, Jarvis Pitches Well
Rodriguez had shown some signs of improvement over his past two starts, but suffered a blowup outing on Monday night.
The veteran left-hander only managed to complete 2.1 innings. After a pair of efficient scoreless frames, he came back out for the third and immediately gave up a two-strike leadoff double.
From there, the Brewers did what they've done so well this season, coming away with single after single — all with two strikes. Milwaukee recorded six consecutive two-strike hits, a walk and an RBI groundout.
Rodriguez left with one out, five earned runs on his line, and runners at second and third.
He gave way to recently-recalled righty Bryce Jarvis, who had not pitched since his return to the major leagues.
Jarvis did an admirable job preserving Arizona's bullpen. He pitched an impressive 5.2 innings, allowing two runs (both solo homers) while striking out six Milwaukee batters. Arizona will have their full leverage bullpen available thanks to Jarvis' efforts.
Arizona Diamondbacks Explode for Five-Run Sixth
Despite staring down the 6-0 deficit after Rodriguez's blowup inning, the D-bakcs' did what they often do — fight back.
Though right-handed starter Brandon Woodruff carved Arizona up for this first five innings, the Diamondbacks broke out with a vengeance in the sixth.
Alek Thomas led off the inning with a single. Geraldo Perdomo, who has been battling a bone bruise in his hand, was hit on that same hand by a pitch, but remained in the game.
Related Content: How D-backs' Geraldo Perdomo Endured Injury to Set Franchise Record
Ketel Marte singled to score Thomas. Corbin Carroll reached on an infield single, scoring Perdomo. Then, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (the MLB leader in August RBI) crushed a three-run blast to left field, bringing he D-backs to within one, but it wouldn't be quite enough.
Carroll finished 2-for-4. Marte was 1-for-3 with a walk. With the exception of Thomas' single, all of Arizona's baserunners came from the 1-4 spots.