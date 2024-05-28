Diamondbacks Take on Texas Rangers in World Series Rematch
The Diamondbacks travel to Texas today to take on the Rangers in their first duel after the World Series. Since the two teams met in the Fall Classic they have followed somewhat similar trajectories that will make for a fun series. First pitch tonight is 5:05 P.M. Arizona time.
Brandon Pfaadt will take the mound in Arlington for the first time since his MLB debut just over a year ago. While his first MLB appearance didn't go as planned, giving up 7 runs in 4 2/3 innings, Pfaadt has worked to become a much more refined pitcher.
So far in 2024 Brandon Pfaadt has a 4.05 ERA but has pitched far better than that. His FIP is much lower at 3.15 meaning that he is due for some positive regression. Pfaadt in his last 5 starts had only allowed more than 3 runs once, and has gone 6 or more innings pitched in all 5. He has been an anchor in a banged up Diamondbacks rotation, an impressive feat from a young pitcher in his second season.
The Rangers activated Nathan Eovaldi off the injured list today. He's appeared in eight regular season games against the D-backs, posting a 3-0 record with a 2.78 ERA in 32 innings. He made two starts against the Diamondbacks in the World Series, going 1-0 and giving up five runs in 10.2 innings for a 4.22 ERA
Eovaldi has only started 7 games in 2024 to this point, but has been elite in his small sample size. He only has a 2.61 ERA but there is some slight expected regression with a 3.54 FIP. His walk rate has also been up to a 4.14 BB/9.
It is always a question mark when it comes to pitchers returning from the injured list, but when it comes to Eovaldi he has a pretty strong track record and will be a tough opponent to face coming into this series.
THE LINEUPS
Both the Rangers and Diamondbacks have gotten off to unexpectedly dull starts. Texas sits at 25-29 while the D-Backs are at a slightly better 25-28 record coming into today. Both teams have been hammered by injuries, missing top end rotation pieces, and both teams have underperforming stars.
The Rangers are activating young stud Wyatt Langford. Langford, 22, landed on the Injured List with a right hamstring strain. He's in the lineup for the first time since suffering the injury, but will DH instead of taking his normal spot in the outfield.
Texas will also be taking a hit in this series as they are placing young star Evan Carter on the Injured List before this series opens. Carter has gotten off to a slow start this year, with only a 79 WRC+ in 45 games. Texas' strong offense will still put up a fight against Pfaadt and the Diamondbacks even when down a man.
The Diamondbacks will be looking to their veterans to get things back on track. Corbin Carroll the reigning NL Rookie Of The Year is working his way through a bad sophmore slump, but the big issue in the lineup has been the experienced bats.
Eugenio Suarez was a big offensive addition this off-season and has only hit 2 home runs. He is on pace for only 9 this year. If the middle of the Diamondbacks order wants to add some impact, Suarez taking a step towards his former self would make a tremendeous difference.