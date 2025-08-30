Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen Dominates Dodgers' Star-Studded Lineup
The Arizona Diamondbacks took an impressive game one victory over Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers, earning a shutout 3-0 victory over their NL West Rivals.
It was an excellent night of pitching for Arizona, as they improve to 67-69.
Arizona Diamondbacks Zac Gallen Dominates Dodgers
Gallen has slowly begun to look more and more like his former ace self in recent starts. He continued his upward trajectory with his best start of the month, throwing six scoreless innings against a tough Dodgers lineup.
Gallen gave up only two hits on the night — one being an infield single by Shohei Ohtani. He walked three, but struck out an impressive eight Los Angeles Hitters.
Gallen kept the bases relatively clean, but faced runners at first and second with two outs in the sixth inning. He ended the threat with a flyout, putting a cap on an excellent performance.
With the excellent outing, Gallen lowered his ERA to 4.94 — under 5.00 for the first time since May 11. His August ERA is a sparkling 2.57 with five Quality Starts.
Left-handers Jalen Beeks and Kyle Backhus did excellent work out of the bullpen, each recording an efficient scoreless inning. Backhus set down Enrique Hernandez, Ohtani and Mookie Betts in order on just 11 pitches.
Righty Jake Woodford earned the save, working around a two-out walk to shut the door on the win.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Does Just Enough
The D-backs did not record a base hit off former CY Young winner Blake Snell through the first three innings, until Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singled with one out in the fourth inning.
Blaze Alexander followed that with his seventh homer of the month, blasting a two-run shot deep to left field for a 2-0 lead. Alexander is making it difficult to take him out of the lineup, even with the arrival of top prospect Jordan Lawlar.
Lawlar is still in search of his first major league hit of 2025. He struggled to an 0-for-4 night with three strikeouts.
Corbin Carroll led off the sixth with a double, and Gabriel Moreno singled him home on a pitch well outside the zone, extending Arizona's lead to 3-0.
But from there, the D-backs would struggle to get much traction. Arizona went just 1-for-8 on the night with runners in scoring position — Moreno's RBI knock being the only hit.