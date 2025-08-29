How Jordan Lawlar Call-Up Affects Future of Diamondbacks' Infield
On Friday, the Arizona Diamondbacks recalled top prospect Jordan Lawlar from Triple-A Reno, immediately giving him the start at third base.
The D-backs already have a relatively young group of infielders, including Blaze Alexander, who had begun to show promise at third base.
So just how will Lawlar's presence affect Arizona's infield plans for the foreseeable future? Manager Torey Lovullo explained in detail what his plans are going forward.
Related Content: Diamondbacks Call Up Top Prospect Jordan Lawlar in 4-Player Move
Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo Addresses Jordan Lawlar Call-Up
Speaking to Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo Show, Lovullo said he plans to give Lawlar starts against every left-hand pitcher, keeping him on the left side of the infield (shortstop and third base). The manager said he would "cherry-pick" starts for Lawlar against righties.
"I had a discussion with [general manager Mike Hazen] about that, and we felt very comfortable with him at short and third," Lovullo said.
"We're going to plug in Jordan on the left side of the diamond. I think that's where his heart is. I think that's where he's best suited."
Lovullo said Lawlar's health was the focus in the decision-making process to bring him up.
"We just felt like it was time. ... He's been healthy. He's been performing. He's been doing a really good job," Lovullo said.
"For me, it has been mostly about his health, because when he was healthy the first month of the season, he was performing really well in Triple-A, came up here, went back down, got hurt, and had to find his way back to the lineup.
"We just felt like there was going to be some at-bats per week that he would be able to get where he continues to grow, learn, and how to be a really good major league player."
How Jordan Lawlar Call-up Affects Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander
The decision to bring Lawlar up (and limit him to shortstop and third base) does force Alexander to find other ways of staying in the lineup.
Related Content: How Diamondbacks' Blaze Alexander Earned his Major Opportunity
Lovullo said Alexander's strength will be in his versatility. He's starting at second base Friday, will move around the diamond, and will even get some looks in center field this season.
Alexander played 88 innings of center field over 10 starts in Triple-A.
"We're very left-handed in the outfield, and we just want as many options as possible on that given day where we're facing a tough lefty," Lovullo said. "Just trying to maximize Blaze's potential to move around the diamond. We feel like that's going to be his niche."
"At the end of the day, when I talked to him about that, I said, 'Look, you are performing very well at third base. Don't lose that perspective. Don't lose how grounded you are over there and how well you're playing defensively, because that is showing up every single day,'" Lovullo said.