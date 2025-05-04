Eduardo Rodriguez Aims to Right Ship for D-backs vs Phillies
To say that it's been tough sledding for the Arizona Diamondbacks of late would be an understatement. Having dropped the first two games of this three game set to the Philadelphia Phillies, their record now stands at 17-16, just one game over .500.
Arizona will hope to salvage the series finale Sunday at Citizens Bank Park and even their record for this road trip at 3-3. First pitch is at 11:05 MST, 2:05 EST. There is weather in the forecast and a strong chance rain will impact or even delay this game. Any delay will be an issue for Arizona as they must fly back home immediately afterwards to face the Mets on Monday at Chase Field.
The D-backs came into the series tied with the Phillies for the third NL Wild Card. Now they're two games behind the Phillies, and a full six games back of the Dodgers in the NL West, langusiihing in fourth place. After opening the season 12-7, they're 5-9 in their last 14 games and have lost three of their last four series.
Arizona has looked every bit as poor as their record over this stretch, having been outscored 79-61, and averaging 4.4 runs per game while allowing 5.6. Almost all teams go through stretches like this, and the D-backs still have plenty of talent to turn things around.
But they're beset with injuries in the bullpen, (A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez) and now are dealing with the terrifying prospect of shoulder inflammation for recently signed free agent Corbin Burnes, who will miss at least one start. Burnes signed a six year, $210 million dollar contract with Arizona during the off season.
Pitching Matchup
Eduardo Rodriguez LHP, 1-3, 6.06 ERA, 4.04 FIP in 32.3 IP.
The story for Rodriguez up until his last start was of a pitcher that had encountered a lot of bad luck, from his defense, to his bullpen, to batted balls in play. Through his first five starts he had 4.40 ERA but just a 2.78 FIP, indicating he had pitched much better than his record and results.
That all fell apart this past Tuesday in New York when he was shelled by the Mets. He gave up eight runs on nine hits, including three homers. Signed to a four year, $20 million dollar contract by the D-backs prior to the 2024 season, he has pitched in only 16 games for Arizona and has a 4-7 record with a 5.44 ERA
Ranger Suarez, LHP: Season Debut
The long time Phillies left-hander with the five pitch mix is making his first start of the season. He began 2025 on the injured list with back tightness and has been slowly working his way back. In four minor league rehab games he's thrown 16.2 innings and struck 24 batters while allowing only two runs, (1.08 ERA). He seems ready.
Activated for this start, he last faced the Diamondbacks in game seven of the 2023 NLCS, taking the loss in a 4-2 D-backs victory. Suarez was the NL Cy Young favorite through the first two months of 2024, going 9-0 with a 1.36 ERA through his first 10 starts. But over his next 17 games he went 3-8 with a 5.10 ERA.
LINEUPS
The D-backs have struggled mightily against left-hand starting pitchers. Left-hand starters throughout MLB have posted 3.94 ERA with a .239 batting average and .689 OPS against. But in 10 games against the D-backs, lefty starters have a 2.45 ERA, to go with a .222 batting average and .597 OPS against.
It might be tough to improve upon those numbers Sunday. Due to the "return to play" protocol Lovullo is handed by the team's medical and training staff, Ketel Marte is getting a scheduled day off after playing two straight games. He was just activated from the injured list on Friday after missing a month due to a hamstring injury. Tim Tawa is in at second base, and Randal Grichuk will DH.
As is custom, Gabriel Moreno gets the day off behind the plate when a day game follows a night game. Light hitting Jose Herrera will be catching and batting ninth. The other notable substitution is right handed Garrett Hampson is playing centerfield while left-handed Alek Thomas gets the day off.
The Phillies meanwhile, meanwhile, have no issues playing ironman catcher J.T. Realmuto in the day game after night. He hit a big three-run homer in Saturday's game that put the game on ice. It's also notable Philadelphia has fared much better versus left-hand starters than the Diamondbacks. Lefties have a worse than league average 4.20 ERA against the Phillies and have allowed a .267 B.A. and .669 OPS
Bullpens
The good news for Arizona, should they get in a position to use their high leverage bullpen, is that Shelby Miller, Kevin Ginkel, and Ryan Thompson have all had two days rest since they last pitched and should all be available. Lefty Jalen Beeks has worked twice in the last six days, Wednesday and Friday, and should be available too. Juan Morrillo worked on Friday, but that was his only outing in the last six days
Per MLB's Steve Gilbert, Lefty Tommy Henry has a locker in the Diamondbacks clubhouse and Scott McGough does not. No official roster move has been announced. However Henry is likely there to provide length in case of a short outing or weather delay. Long man Ryne Nelson is not available, as he'll be called upon to start on Monday in place of the injured Burnes.
The Phillies high leverage pen consisting of closer Jose Alvarado, lefty Matt Strahm, and righty Orion Kerkering, are all available for Rob Thompson, having enjoyed a light workload this week.