Eduardo Rodríguez to Begin Series with Red-Hot Mets in New York
The Arizona Diamondbacks will begin a series with the New York Mets on Tuesday in Queens, with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. Arizona time.
The Mets have given Arizona fits over recent years, as they took the season series by one game in 2024, and ultimately took a playoff spot over the D-backs by half a game. Since 2017, the D-backs have gone a dismal 17-30 overall against New York, 8-17 on the road. New York leads MLB with a 20-9 record.
Arizona did just salvage a series with the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, winning 6-4, but they've dropped three straight series, and are in desperate need of some traction in the National League, as their gauntlet of a schedule continues.
Pitching Matchup
LHP Eduardo Rodríguez (4.40 ERA) vs LHP David Peterson (3.29 ERA)
Rodríguez has been the victim of many a tough-luck outing to open 2025. He's looked quite dominant overall, throwing plenty of strikes and racking up an unusual number of punchouts. Through 28.2 innings over five starts, the big lefty has a career-high 10.67 K/9 rate, striking out 34 batters in that time.
He's collecting swing-and-miss, as well as early, weak contact, and has begun to look much more like the arm Arizona invested $80 million in, if he can keep it up.
He's also been the victim of bad luck, to a nearly extreme degree. Rodríguez sports a relatively poor-looking 4.40 ERA, but his 2.79 FIP, 2.87 xERA and 2.84 xFIP suggest he's been a much better pitcher than the total runs allowed show.
He's suffered from poor defensive plays and a lack of help from his reliecers. In his last start, Rodríguez pitched well enough to record a Quality Start, but a misplayed fly ball led to two inherited runners scoring off reliever Shelby Miller, charging four to Rodríguez through 6.2 innings.
Lefty David Peterson will take the mound for the Mets. He's pitched well, alongside his entire rotation to open 2025. He's pitched to a 3.29 ERA and 3.06 FIP in five starts, though he has given up plenty of base hits, as is evidenced by his 1.43 WHIP.
He mainly relies on a fastball combo — a low-90s sinker and four-seam. Beyond that, he tosses a slider, changeup and curveball. He's never one to overpower hitters with his velocity, but his high level of arm extension has allowed him to post a stellar 56.3 ground ball rate.
He does, however, give up hard contact on occasion. The D-backs have struggled to produce RISP hits, and will need to come through with the big knock in order to build any sort of lead off Peterson, otherwise they'll be in for a rough day of stranded baserunners.
Lineups
The Diamondbacks will go right-hand heavy against the left-handed Peterson. Randal Grichuk has not seen many plate appearances this season, and is hitting just .235/.316/.412 in only 38 plate appearances. He's a career 5-for-10 with a home run off Peterson.
Josh Naylor is out of the lineup in favor of Pavin Smith, likely as a scheduled off-day. Naylor has hit well, slashing .318/.388/.505 with four homers, but will give the reins to Smith, who has also delivered in his small sample size, hitting .333/.465/.638, but is currently in an 0-for-11 skid, though he's walked five times in that span.
The Mets lineup has not been record-breaking, but it has certainly done enough to open 2025. Star outfielder Juan Soto is hitting just .257 with three homers, but the explosives could come at a moment's notice.
New York is also going righty-heavy, with the switch-hitting Francisco Lindor leading off, and the powerful Pete Alonso hitting third. This lineup could present a tough challenge for Rodríguez.
Bullpen Note
The D-backs optioned righty Drey Jameson to Triple-A Reno, and have reinstated Kevin Ginkel from the Injured List. Look for Ginkel to get into some quick action. Closer Justin Martinez locked down a save on Sunday, but his velocity was extremely low (nearly 4 MPH down) and he looked quite shaky.
Don't be surprised if Martinez is once again unavailable, after he was down for an extended period due to shoulder fatigue. With the off-day Monday, much of Arizona's bullpen should be available.
No word has been received on the results of A.J. Puk's MRI as of this writing. He's on the IL with an elbow injury, and the status of his season remains unknown.