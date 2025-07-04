Diamondbacks Face Opportunity vs Skidding Royals
The Arizona Diamondbacks split their four-game series with the San Francisco Giants, falling to 2-5 in their recent homestand. They'll face the struggling Kansas City Royals for three more at Chase Field before going back on the road.
The D-backs are 43-44, back below .500 and sit 3.5 games out of a Wild Card berth. The Royals, meanwhile, have endured a dismal stretch of baseball.
They've lost nine of their last 12 games, and are 4.5 games out of the playoff picture at 41-47. They may have turned a corner however, taking two of three from the Mariners just before this series with the Diamondbacks, who have lost six of ten.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Kansas City Royals Pitching Matchups
Friday, July 4: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5.13 ERA) vs LHP Kris Bubic (2.25 ERA)
Left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez has been one of the D-backs' best arms since he returned from the injured list. Over five June starts, Rodríguez pitched to a 1.98 ERA, striking out 28 in 27.1 innings.
The ERA that sat at 7.05 on May 15 has come down to 5.13, and all three of his peripheral metrics are below 4.00. His expected ERA per Statcast is 3.62. Rodríguez has had his fair share of rough starts this season, but he's been in complete command in the past month.
Left-hander Kris Bubic is having an excellent season for Kansas City. He's thrown to a 2.25 ERA over 16 starts. He's punched out 101 over 96 innings.
Bubic struggled a bit more in June, allowing 15 runs (13 earned) over 27.1 innings, including a blowup on June 11. The D-backs have never seen Bubic as a starter.
Saturday, July 5: RHP Ryne Nelson (3.61 ERA) vs RHP Michael Wacha (3.62 ERA)
Ryne Nelson has been simply brilliant for Arizona. Since being lit up for seven runs in three innings on June 7, Nelson has allowed four total earned runs in as many starts.
He's been on a pitch count, since he began the year as a reliever, but Nelson was still one out away from a seven-inning shutout before he was pulled at 88 pitches his last time out. Two bequeathed runners would score after he exited, but it was still an excellent showing.
Nelson gave up four runs over six innings on nine hits his last time facing the Royals, back in July of 2024.
13-year veteran Michael Wacha is still pitching at a high level. The righty has thrown to a 3.62 ERA over a 97-inning workload so far this season.
He was roughed up a bit in June, however, allowing 17 runs over 28.1 innings, five starts. He has a career 4.70 ERA against the D-backs, and was bit by Arizona for three home runs in 4.2 innings in 2024.
Sunday, June 6: TBA vs RHP Michael Lorenzen (4.95 ERA)
Torey Lovullo hinted that the Diamondbacks were considering pushing Zac Gallen back a day. Sunday's starter is currently TBA. Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report the latest.
The Royals will send righty Michael Lorenzen to the mound. Lorenzen has struggled lately, pitching to a 6.31 ERA in the month of june and giving up three earned runs in 4.2 innings against the Mariners to open July.
He's got a 3.26 ERA against Arizona, however he has not faced the D-backs since 2023, when he allowed six runs in 6.2 innings.
Diamondbacks vs Royals Offenses
The Royals are dead last in runs scored in 2025 with 290. They've hit the fewest home runs (58) and are tied for third-worst in OPS (.660).
They're led by the dynamic Bobby Witt Jr., who's slashing .289/.343/.488 with an .831 OPS and 11 homers. Maikel Garcia is slashing .305/.365/.469 with eight homers. Vinnie Pasquantino leads Kansas City in the homer department with 12.
Arizona has scored the third-most runs in baseball, led by All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte. Marte has gone deep in back-to-back games and is hitting .299/.402/.603 for a 1.005 OPS with 19 homers.
Eugenio Suárez crushed his 27th homer of the season Thursday night and has an .879 OPS. Scoring runs has not been the Diamondbacks' issue in 2025.
Diamondbacks vs Royals Bullpens
The bullpen however, has been the Diamondbacks' big issue. A struggling group continues to struggle. Arizona ranks 28th in MLB with a 5.26 ERA, and their injury-ridden pen continues to set them back, even when their offense performs well.
Interim closer Shelby Miller has a 2.04 ERA and 10 saves. Even since A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez went down with injury April 17, no other D-backs reliever with over 10 innings pitched has an ERA under 4.00
The D-backs did not have to stress their high-leverage arms too heavily in the Giants series, but they'll need as much length as possible from their starters to avoid giving their relief corps too much ground to cover.
Kansas City's bullpen is the sixth-best in MLB with a 3.54 relief ERA. Closer Carlos Estevez has been excellent, pitching to a 2.02 ERA and an impressive 23 saves. Setup men Lucas Erceg and Daniel Lynch IV have 1.99 and 2.72 ERAs respectively.
Estevez threw 33 pitches in a four-out save Thursday, and may be unavailable for Friday's opener, though he hadn't thrown since Tuesday prior.