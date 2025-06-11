Rodríguez Settles in, Diamondbacks Power Past Mariners
The Arizona Diamondbacks completed a sweep of the Seattle Mariners by a score of 5-2 on Wednesday. Eduardo Rodríguez settled in to an excellent start, the offense put together a big sixth inning, and the bullpen held firm.
Rodríguez needed to get himself into a rhythm. While his first start back from the injured list on June 6 was sturdy enough, it was cut short by rain. The Diamondbacks need as much length as possible from their starting rotation, and Rodríguez was able to settle in for a lengthy outing after a rough first inning.
The big left-hander tossed 6.1 innings of two-run baseball. He allowed six hits, walked one and struck out five.
Two of those hits and the walk came in the first inning. With runners at first and second with one out, Rodríguez dialed up a ground ball, but Ketel Marte struggled to turn the double play. A single later, the Mariners had their first lead of the series.
Rodríguez's only other blemish came in the form of a solo home run by Donovan Solano. Solano was a career 4-for-5 against Rodríguez with a homer prior to Wednesday's game, and turned on a decent inside fastball for his first longball of the season.
Other than that, it was a relatively clean game for the veteran southpaw. It was his first Quality Start since April 11, and his first win since April 17.
The D-backs' offense began on a quiet note. Seattle starter Bryan Woo was efficient and dominant through five innings, needing just 55 pitches to keep Arizona off the board.
But the D-backs' bats came to life in the sixth. Singles by Corbin Carroll and Marte, and a tough walk from Josh Naylor loaded the bases for Eugenio Suárez. Suárez then crushed a grand slam to left field his third grand slam of the season and 19th home run, flipping the score to a 4-2 D-backs lead.
That grand slam was the 295th home run of his career, putting him in sole possession of third place among Venezuelan-born hitters.
Pavin Smith quickly followed suit with a shot of his own. It was Smith's first blast since April 22, and gave Arizona a three-run cushion. That plated five runs against Woo, his most in a start since May 7.
Suárez ended his day 3-for-4 against his former club. Naylor went 2-for-3 with a walk and Marte was 2-for-4.
Perhaps most impressively, the D-backs' bullpen threw 2.2 scoreless innings. Juan Morillo, Jalen Beeks and Shelby Miller combined to allow three baserunners and no runs, as Miller struck out Dominic Canzone for his seventh save of 2025.
Arizona will have an off day Thursday before welcoming a dangerous San Diego Padres club to Chase Field for a three-game set beginning Friday.