Diamondbacks Provide Injury Updates on Del Castillo, Mena and Others

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo provided a wealth of updates to the various injured members of the team in his pregame media availability Saturday at Salt River Fields.

The D-backs have been dealing with numerous ailments this spring, but the general outlooks has been overall positive progression from these players.

Arizona Diamondbacks Injury Updates

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Cristian Mena during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Catcher and DH Adrian Del Castillo, who is dealing with a calf injury, is "slowly getting back integrated into all baseball activities," Lovullo said. Del Castillo took batting practice Saturday and was part of defensive drills.

"He's part of the individual defense today. He's part of the team defense today. He's not fully released for full baseball activity, but he's getting very, very close. He's in a good spot," the manager said.

Right-hander Cristian Mena, who re-aggravated the injury to his Teres Major (shoulder) earlier in camp, has "been pulled back from all throwing activity."

"The way it was described to me is we pulled him back into the garage, the automobile, as we were on the racetrack, pulled him back into the garage, and we're just reassessing where he's at and letting him get healthy, letting him get asymptomatic because there's a certain degree of discomfort when he's throwing the baseball," Lovullo said.

The manager confirmed surgery is not on the table for Mena.

"We've got to get him back to feeling good before we start the program. ... we just think it's a lot of rest and recuperation," the manager said.

Left-hander Blake Walston, who underwent Tommy John surgery ahead of 2025, will throw a bullpen session.

"Everything seems to be going in a very good spot for him, very good direction for him, too," Lovullo said.

Ketel Marte was hit by a pitch on the elbow during Friday night's World Baseball Classic matchup between the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua. Marte stayed in the game to run the bases and play defense, but was lifted for a pinch-hitter ahead of his next at-bat. Lovullo did not appear concerned.

"Our guys are very healthy at this point," he said of Arizona's WBC contingent.

"You always get concerned with the risk of injury [in the WBC]. These guys have been doing it a long time, and they're not gonna shy away from the competition. It's part of it. ... So you got to be mindful that it's part of the game," the manager said.

Corbin Carroll (Hamate bone surgery) is "doing just fine." Carroll will continue the progression of full baseball activity.

"He's missed a little bit of time, so I'm sure that there's going to be a certain degree of running, baserunning, sliding, that type of stuff," Lovullo said.

Lovullo said he is anticipating good news on right-hander Merrill Kelly (intercostal nerve irritation) who is scheduled to throw a live BP on Sunday.