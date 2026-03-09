D-backs Manager Reveals Aggressive Corbin Carroll Return Timeline

Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll is, in fact, expected to make his return to live Cactus League action as soon as this week according to D-backs manager Torey Lovullo, per a report from AZCentral's Nick Piecoro.

Carroll has missed all of spring training thus far after suffering a broken hamate bone in his non-throwing hand and undergoing surgery. As is on-brand for the superstar outfielder, Carroll has been on a rapid recovery trajectory, taking swings off live pitching this week.

Carroll previously stated his intent to get into around 10 spring training games. That appears to be a very reasonable expectation at this stage, with 15 Cactus League games and two exhibitions at Chase Field remaining on the schedule.

Lovullo did not provide a specific date as to which game Carroll might appear in.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll Expected to Play This Week

Sep 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At this stage of the injury, it's more about pain management than anything else. The main concern with this type of injury is a slow return of a hitter's power.

Carroll, who clubbed 31 homers and a franchise-record 17 triples in 2025 is certainly a power-hitter. Being able to get into live-game action this soon is a positive sign that he may be able to see his full power stroke return much sooner into the 2026 regular season.

It comes as very little surprise to see Carroll continue on his aggressive timeline. If Lovullo has confirmed his return to live games this week, that also means the medical staff has cleared such an endeavor.

Carroll will be back in action sooner than later, missing just around one month of spring training. He has been working out at Salt River Fields for the entirety of this process.