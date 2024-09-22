Is Jordan Montgomery Making His Last Start as a Diamondback?
The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday morning at 11:10 a.m MST. The D-backs are seeking their first-ever 4-game sweep versus the Brewers and second series sweep all-time (last: 3-0 from April 5-7, 2013 @ Brewers)
The Diamondbacks control their own destiny, needing four more wins over their final seven games to lock up a Postseason berth no matter what else happens. But they're also playing for seeding. Torey Lovullo has voiced a strong desire to keep the team's foot on the gas and shoot for the first Wild Card seed, thus insuring home field advantage for the Wild Card round.
LINEUPS
Corbin Carroll is out of the D-backs lineup, and Pavin Smith is in his place in right field, leading off. The D-backs lineup came out very late, and it's not clear as of this writing whether this is due to an injury or just a scheduled day off ahead of the next week. With only seven games to play and an off day on Thursday, the move requires explanation, which we will seek to acquire.
The Last Start for Montgomery?
Jordan Montgomery will be the D-backs starting pitcher. There is the possibility that this is not only his last start of 2024, but his last start as a Diamondback.
Montgomery has a 6.23 ERA with a 4.59 FIP in 112.2 innings. That includes 20 starts and four relief appearances. Those relief appearances came about as a result of a demotion to the bullpen following his start against the Marlins on August 21 in which he gave up six runs in 5.2 innings.
It's been a hard fall for the 2023 World Series Champion. He was coming off three consecutive seasons of 30 or more starts, posting a 3.48 ERA along the way. His Postseason heroics were instrumental to the Texas Rangers championship run.
Riding on top of the world, Montgomery entered the free agent market seemingly destined to receive a significant multi year offer. That didn't happen however, as "Super Agent" Scott Boras failed to secure such an offer, and the ones that did come in were rejected.
In the end Montgomery signed a one year deal with Arizona on March 29 for $25 million. He has a vesting player option for 2025 worth $22.5 million. Despite putting up the worst season of his career, there is the possibility he will decline that option and test free agency again.
Currently starting only because Ryne Nelson suffered an elbow injury, Montgomery took the loss on September 17 in Colorado, allowing three runs in 4.2 innings. He may be moved back to the bullpen next weekend when Nelson is expected to come off the injured list.
Nelson had been the team's best starter for two and half months since the start of July. If there are no lingering effects, he should reclaim his rotation spot next weekend against the San Diego Padres.
Montgomery will certainly not be part of the Postseason rotation, as the team will only need three starters for the Wild Card series. Should they advance beyond the Wild Card, they'd only need four starters for the Division series. Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Brandon Pfaadt are in line for those starts, with Nelson potentially vying for a start as well.
It's not even clear at this point whether the team would carry Montgomery in but bullpen as a long reliever. Whichever of the above named starts is not in the Postseason rotation is likely to get the long relief role.
Thus getting demoted to the bullpen, and being left off a Postseason roster could possibly be the last straw and impetus for Montgomery to seek a change of scenery and decline his player option.
Frankie Montas (7-11, 4.50 ERA) will start for the Brewers. He's been very good for Milwaukee ever since coming over in a trade deadline deal from the Reds. In nine starts since the trade he's posted a 3.55 ERA and 3.52 FIP in 50.2 innings. He's struck out a whopping 60 batters while giving up just 39 hits along the way.
The big right-hander is an impediment to the D-backs hopes of achieving a sweep. While you may see out there that Montas has allowed 12 earned runs in 13 innings against Arizona, nine of those came in one game while pitching for the A's during the 2020 Pandemic season. Last year he faced the D-backs giving up just two runs, one earned on four hits, one walk, and seven strikeouts.
He'll be facing the leagues best offense, but the head to head track record against current Diamondbbacks hitters favors Montas. In total the D-backs on the roster are just 8-for-43, .186 with only two doubles and two RBI against Montas. Eugenio Suarez has struck out five times in seven plate appearances head to head.
But the D-backs deep, connected lineup is very tough to face these days, especially with Ketel Marte getting red hot again. After a few games to gain his footing from a high ankle sprain, he's taken off again. He's 6-for-10 in this series with two homers, a double, and five RBI.
The Brewers lineup is back at full strength. Jackson Chourio and William Contreras sat out Saturday's contest in which the Brewers were shutout 5-0.
Bullpens
Right-handed Yilber Diaz has not pitched in over a week. Look for Torey Lovullo to have a quick hook should Montgomery get into trouble early, whether leading or trailing the game. That would not only limit the damage the, but perhaps force Brewers manager Pat Murphy to make early lineup changes.
Justin Martinez was down and unavailable Saturday, and as a result A.J. Puk had to work three games in a row. The big lefty is certainly down for this game. Lovullo would probably also like to stay away from Kevin Ginkel, who has worked two games in a row and thrown 33 pitches this series. Furthermore Joe Mantiply worked two innings and 25 pitches.
Other than the aforementioned Diaz and Martinez, the D-backs have Ryan Thompson rested and ready to go. Scott McGough, Brandon Hughes, and Blake Walston are also available for low leverage innings.
Brewers closer Devin Williams has not had to work since last Wednesday, and is plenty rested should the Brewers be ahead or tied in the ninth inning.