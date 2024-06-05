Jordan Montgomery in Search of Rebound as Diamondbacks Face Giants
The Diamondbacks will take on the Giants for the final game of their three-game homestand, after taking victories in both of the first two matchups. First pitch is at 12:40 PM Arizona time.
The D-backs have won four straight, largely in part due to some gutsy performances by young starting pitchers Brandon Pfaadt, Ryne Nelson and Blake Walston. Where the D-backs need to see some improvement, back to his patented consistency, is from left-handed veteran Jordan Montgomery.
Montgomery's ERA sits at an unsightly 5.48, and his WHIP is 1.56. His recent outing was his worst of the season, as he allowed nine hits, three walks and eight runs (six earned) over just four innings against the Mets. The D-backs went on to lose 10-9.
That said, Montgomery's FIP is nearly a run and a half below his ERA, sitting at 4.06. He's pitched a Quality Start four times, and has generally kept Arizona alive in games, even when he's struggling to throw strikes.
Manager Torey Lovullo spoke on Montgomery's poor outing. The manager said it was "inconsistent," and that the left-hander got away from the identity he's known for.
"The fastball command, he was spraying the fastball around... It looked like his four-seam fastball was his best pitch at that time, and that's really not who he is... He needs to get back to that sequencing," Lovullo said.
The manager emphasized late movement, and noted that Montgomery likely picked up on the fact that his sinker wasn't moving as much as it got closer to the zone.
"Probably more about how the ball is not moving in the hittting zone... They want it to have late life and move in the zone as best as possible. He's probably seeing it flatten out a little bit, on top of that having poor location," Lovullo said.
Ultimately, Montgomery will need to get his consistency and location back in full force in order to give Arizona a chance to complete a three-game sweep.
Across from him will be newly-converted starter Jordan Hicks. The right-hander features a sinker, splitter, sweeper and four-seam. While he was known to have the capability to throw high velocity, his fastball average since transitioning from the bullpen has averaged out in the mid-90s.
Hicks has pitched very well in 2024, with a 2.70 ERA and 1.11 WHIP. Opponents are hitting just .218 against him, although he has issued plenty of walks, with 18 over 12 starts. He rarely pitches through the sixth inning, doing so only three times this season.
That said, he's only given up more than three earned runs once, in his most recent outing against the Yankees, where he was bit for two home runs. The D-backs worked four walks and didn't strike out when they faced Hicks in San Francisco, but only managed one hit and one run.
Patient at-bats, and looking for the right pitch to hit will be key to avoid being similarly dominated by soft contact.
Lineups
After one game hitting eighth, and Tuesday night's game off, the slumping Corbin Carroll is back atop the lineup in the leadoff spot. He went 0-for-2 and was hit by a pitch. He has just one base hit in the month of June thus far, and will have the responsibility of leading off once more.
With a road trip looming, and the series victory already secured, Ketel Marte, Gabriel Moreno and Christian Walker will all rest. Blaze Alexander, who is on a hot streak at the plate with steadily improving defense, will get the start at second and hit just behind Carroll.
Alexander is 8-for-16 with two doubles, three RBI and a stolen base in his last four games. His defense has looked much more solid, and he's made several highlight-worthy reactionary plays. Both his bat and his defense will look to continue their tear in the two-hole.
Pavin Smith will fill in for Walker at first base. This will be just his second infield start of 2024, although his bat has been a valuable asset off the bench. Most notably, Lovullo opted to pinch-hit Smith for Eugenio Suarez in the ninth inning of a tie game on Monday, and was rewarded with a smashed home run to right center field as the D-backs walked off the Giants.
Smith is slashing .255/.280/.489 with 13 RBI, and has been able to deliver quality at-bats off the bench in crucial situations.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will hit cleanup, coming off a clutch RBI double in Tuesday's game. He did, however, hit into two double plays. Gurriel is a bat that is in dire need of some consistency, although he has produced in recent starts.
The Giants will send a barrage of right-hand bats to combat Montgomery. Dangerous switch-hitting catcher Patrick Bailey will get the day off, and outfielder Austin Slater will make his return from injury, hitting in the leadoff spot.