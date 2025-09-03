Ketel Marte's Blast Keys Diamondbacks' Bounce-Back Victory vs Rangers
The Arizona Diamondbacks bounced back from a tough loss Monday by beating the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Tuesday. Ketel Marte hit a go-ahead homer, Nabil Crismatt pitched a great game, and Taylor Rashi hung on to record a two-inning save.
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Keys the Offense
Ketel Marte roped a 115.4 MPH line drive homer to left field with Jorge Barrosa and Jordan Lawlar on base, breaking a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning. It was his 25th homer of the year. Marte's last four homers have all come against the Rangers.
In the first inning, Marte hit a 120 MPH double to left, which was not only the hardest hit ball of his career, but the hardest hit ball of any Diamondback in the Statcast era.
Marte wasn't the only one to have a good game at the plate. Jordan Lawlar recorded a double and a single, his first hits of the year. Blaze Alexander had two hits and an RBI.
It took a while for the D-backs to get to Rangers starter Jacob Latz, who had pitched five scoreless innings on 59 pitches. But they knocked him out of the box in the sixth inning to get into the Rangers' bullpen.
Nabil Crismatt is Very Good Again
Crismatt made his fourth start for the Diamondbacks, and pitched into the seventh inning, going 6.1 innings and allowing just two runs on seven hits. In 21 innings for the Diamondbacks so far Crismatt has a 2.14 ERA, backed by a solid 3.27 FIP.
He left with the score tied 2-2. An argument could be made if not for two misplays in the outfield, he would have had a shutout.
Michael Helman hit a medium fly ball down the left field line and Jorge Barrosa missed on a diving attempt, allowing the ball to roll to the wall, resulting in a leadoff triple. A one-out sacrifice fly scored the Rangers' first run.
The very next inning, Blaze Alexander made an ill-advised diving attempt on a shallow popup with two outs and a man on first base. The ball got by him, and by the time Geraldo Perdomo retrieved it, the runner came all the way around to score.
Despite those miscues, Crismatt seemed to be in control the entire night. 54 of his 82 pitches (66%) went for strikes. He walked just one and struck out three. He kept the Rangers off-balance with an assortment of changeups, sinkers, and curveballs.
It was a masterclass in soft contact, as just three of the 20 balls put in play were of the hard hit variety, or over 95 MPH exit velocity. He induced three ground ball double plays.
Taylor Rashi 2-for-2 in Save Chances
Taylor Rashi pitched two innings, allowing one run, to record his second MLB save in his second career game. He allowed two hits in a scoreless eighth, but was touched for a run after a leadoff double, a wild pitch, and a groundout. But he got the next two outs.
Rashi's first game in the majors was a three-inning save on August 28 in his major league debut. The 29-year-old was optioned immediately after due to throwing 62 pitches, but was recalled following the Lourdes Gurriel Jr. injury.