What Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Injury Means For Diamondbacks
On Tuesday, imaging confirmed worst-case scenario for Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. — the 31-year-old veteran suffered a torn ACL in Monday night's game.
Gurriel was carted off the field in the sixth inning of Arizona's Monday matchup with the Texas Rangers after moving awkwardly to avoid a diving Blaze Alexander in left-center field.
Gurriel is now done for the rest of 2025, and in all likelihood, a large chunk of 2026. On Tuesday, manager Torey Lovullo spoke to the media about next steps for Gurriel.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo on Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Diagnosis
Lovullo said Gurriel is still going to look for a second opinion, but that some level of reconstruction is likely going to be necessary (h/t PHNX Diamondbacks on X/Twitter).
"The initial news is not great," Lovullo said.
"He's going to get some second opinions, we're going to keep our fingers crossed through the entire process until we know exactly what's going to happen. It looks like there's a little bit of a reconstruction that's going to be needed."
The manager said he had a brief conversation with Gurriel upon arriving to Chase Field on Tuesday.
"We talked about it. I hurt for him, I could tell he was hurting. I told him that we're going to be okay, because what we do here is we pick one another up. 'Don't worry about what we're doing, we've got you.'
"It's a very tough time for this team right now. It's one more hit that just keeps coming our way. ... I hurt for the athlete. But at the end of it, we've got a job to do, he knows it, and I think the guys are ready to step up for him," Lovullo said.
But what does the unfortunate news mean for the Diamondbacks, who continue to suffer blow after blow to key contributors?
Following Gurriel's injury, Arizona recalled right-hander Taylor Rashi and infielder Connor Kaiser from Triple-A Reno. They did not bring in an outfielder.
That signifies that the D-backs are content to use the players at their disposal in the outfield.
With Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas and Jake McCarthy as three of their primary remaining outfielders, the D-backs lack right-handed depth in the outfield. Jorge Barrosa is a switch-hitter, but not exactly an everyday player.
That leaves Alexander as the lone pure right-handed hitter capable of getting everyday at-bats and playing competent outfield defense.
Expect Alexander to get more and more looks in center, and perhaps even left field, as his arm strength is top-tier. Perhaps ironically, the unfortunate injury to Gurriel was a result of Alexander making an impressive diving catch.
Though Alexander had previously found a home at third base, top prospect Jordan Lawlar will likely get most of the starts at third going forward — developmental consistency the struggling infielder could certainly use.
Alexander is in Tuesday's lineup at center field, starting there for the second straight game.
Gurriel's injury also continues a trend with this D-backs team. Arizona continues to get younger, offering more and more opportunities to young, hungry players looking to audition for future roles.
The season may not be mathematically over yet, but it does seem that the D-backs are headed in a player development direction, rather than a contention direction to close out the final month.
As brutal, difficult and saddening as the injury is, it forces the D-backs to give even more run to players like Alexander and Lawlar as Arizona looks to build toward 2026.
It also leaves a bit of a hole at the cleanup spot. Gurriel held the RBI lead for August until Kyle Schwarber wrested it away from him at the very end.
The D-backs don't have much in the way of a traditional power-hitter to plug into that slot.
Alexander is filling in there Tuesday, but it's unknown if that is manager Torey Lovullo's preference. In all likelihood, the fourth spot in the order may become a revolving door.