Merrill Kelly and the D-backs Take On Mariners in Evening Matchup
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Seattle Mariners at Salt River Fields at 6:40 PM MST. Both teams are participating in a split squad day, with the D-backs sending the rest of their squad to play the Guardians at Goodyear Ballpark. The matchup is MLB's Free Game of the Day and is available to viewers at home.
Co-ace Merrill Kelly is taking the mound against Seattle, making his second start of spring. His previous outing saw him pitch well over two innings, allowing no runs, and just one hit while striking out a pair of hitters.
The veteran right-hander will be extended further in today's outing, as pitchers continue to stretch out for the upcoming regular season.
Kelly missed most of 2024 after suffering a right shoulder strain. He was successfully able to return in August. There he faced some struggles in a small sample size, pitching to a 4.96 ERA over 49 IP.
Matching up against the Diamondbacks is Mariners left-hander Jhonathan Díaz. The 28 year old hasn't seen much MLB action, but in 45 career big league innings has posted a 4.80 ERA, with an 89 ERA+.
So far this spring Diaz has performed quite poorly, pitching to a 9.00 ERA in 4 innings, allowing 7 hits over that time. He doesn't fit within Seattle's excellent rotation, but still chose to re-sign with the club on a minor-league contract after being DFA'd in February.
Following Merrill Kelly out of the bullpen will be exciting young arms Yilber Diaz, Drey Jameson, and Bryce Jarvis. Alongside them will be Ryan Thompson and Jeff Brighman who round out the relief core for the day.
Lineups
The Diamondbacks' lineup is headlined by former Mariner Ketel Marte. The NL MVP finalist is getting a day off his feet at DH, meanwhile utility man Garrett Hampson fills in for him at second base. This could be a more regular occurrence in 2025 to mitigate Marte's injury risk, a big reason why the current utility battle is so crucial.
Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez man the corner infield positions, with rookie shortstop, and D-backs top prospect Jordan Lawlar in the mix. While Geraldo Perdomo is Arizona's starting man at the position, Lawlar should be able to earn himself substantial playing time in 2025 and beyond.
The outfield for the Diamondbacks has young Jorge Barrosa in center field. Only one season removed from his MLB debut, things have gotten far more crowded in the clubs roster crunch. 24 year old Kristian Robinson is in right-field, still trying to get his promising prospect career back on track.
Finally veterans Randal Grichuk and Jose Herrera are also in the position player group. Grichuk, who re-signed with the team this winter, will play left field, something he is hoping to do more in 2025. Herrera is behind the plate, spelling Gabriel Moreno who will enjoy an off-day.
The Mariners of course showcase superstar center fielder Julio Rodriuez in the leadoff spot, who like Marte, is getting a day off his feet at DH. Now in his third season, Rodriguez is hoping to help his squad return to the postseason for the first time since 2022.
Seattle also has former Diamondback Mitch Hanniger in the outfield. The righty slugger was part of the trade package which acquired Ketel Marte, a deal which is now heralded as one of GM Mike Hazen's best moves.
Stay tuned to Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI after the game as we bring you the latest on team news.
