Merrill Kelly Faces Rockies in Crucial Series Finale
The Arizona Diamondbacks have their backs against the wall in the most unexpected fashion. In Saturday night's matchup with the Rockies the D-backs lost for the first time in franchise history while scoring 12 or more runs, snapping a 151-0 perfect stretch. Only Colorado's third road win of the season, this sets up a critical rubber match in Sunday's series finale.
Currently five games back of the Dodgers' division lead and three games out of the Wild Card, something needs to shift for Arizona sooner rather than later. The pitching in particular has been disastrous of late, and will need to reform before the Diamondbacks find themselves in a hole too deep to climb out of.
Pitching Matchup
Merrill Kelly, RHP, 3.71 ERA, 4-2
Veteran right-hander Merrill Kelly has settled in nicely after a tough start to 2025. Over his last seven starts he's pitched to a 2.36 ERA in 42 innings. His consistency on the mound is what makes him dominant, having posted fewer than five innings only once this season.
In his career Kelly is 7-3 with an ERA of 3.51 against the Rockies. He has posted 84 strikeouts in 15 appearances, pitching quite well, even in the always-unpredictable Coors Field.
Colorado unexpectedly erupted for 14 runs in Saturday's matchup, something which Kelly will need to contain in Sunday's outing. Cutting off their momentum, and finding his rhythm early will be crucial to a successful outing and a desperately-needed series victory.
Chase Dollander, RHP, 6.88 ERA, 2-4
Rockies top prospect Chase Dollander has struggled through the start to his major league career. Still, his talent is undeniable. In 34 big league innings he has posted a 6.88 ERA, striking out 32 hitters.
While he isn't dominating batters as he had been in the minor leagues, posting a 2.25 ERA in four innings for the Isotopes, he is showing signs of growth. During his most recent outing against the Rangers, Dollander posted six innings of two-run ball, allowing only one hit and striking out seven.
The Diamondbacks' offense is hot, coming off a game where they scored 12 runs. Facing a group known for their patience and ability to attack pitchers in a multitude of ways, the 23-year-old right-hander will need to limit free passes, having allowed 16 walks in only 34 innings pitched.
Lineup
The offense has been easily the biggest story of the series. Arizona has scored 20 runs over the last two games, but find themselves in a rubber match. Frankly, the D-backs' bats have not been the problem, but will need to continue to perform, especially against a young talent in Dollander.
After sitting out the majority of Saturday's game action Josh Naylor returns to his regularly scheduled spot in the four-hole, playing first base. He added a key RBI double in Saturday's outing even though he began the game on the bench, only adding to what has been a hot stretch for the first baseman.
Over his last seven games, Naylor is batting .385 with 5 RBI and an OBP of .407. As one of the biggest left-handed bats in the Diamondbacks' lineup, he will find himself in the middle of Sunday's action.
Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar had been struggling to start the year, but those struggles seem to be completely out of his mind in this series. He is fresh off a five-hit performance against Arizona, where he belted his first home run of the year, and has collected six hits in the series.
Tovar has also posted incredible career numbers against Kelly. In 16 plate appearances against the right-hander, the 23-year-old shortstop is hitting .438 with two home runs, and an OPS of 1.375.
Bullpen
The Diamondbacks used a lineup of high-leverage relief options in Saturday's game, but it resulted in nothing short of a disaster. A mixture of Jalen Beeks, Ryan Thompson, and Kendall Graveman allowed eight earned runs in only 2.1 innings of work.
Kevin Ginkel worked only 1/3 of an inning in Saturday's game, and thus could be available should he be required in Sunday's action. Interim closer Shelby Miller is also likely available, as he was seen warming in the bullpen but wasn't used against the Rockies.
Recent call-up Christian Montes De Oca is also still awaiting his major league debut, something which likely won't come in high leverage, but could still make an impact. In his time with the Reno Aces, Montes De Oca has pitched quite well and is offering the Diamondbacks a much-needed fresh arm in an injury-riddled and underperforming relief group.