Diamondbacks' Pitching Disaster Fuels Ugly Blowout Loss to Rockies

Spring training is a time where results do not carry nearly as much weight, but it was still quite the ugly scene on Thursday, as the Arizona Diamondbacks' disastrous show of pitching led to a 13-2 blowout loss to the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields.

Arizona's hurlers combined to give up 11 hits and nine walks. They also hit three Colorado hitters. It was not the D-backs' day on the mound, to say the least.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Pitching Breaks Down vs Rockies

Right-hander Taylor Clarke got the official start, and pitched two scoreless innings. He allowed one walk, no runs and no base hits while striking out two.

That would end up being the most impressive pitching performance of the day. After flamethrower Juan Morillo threw a scoreless inning in relief of Clarke, the pitching broke down in ugly fashion.

Righty Drey Jameson gave up three runs over 1.2 innings of work, walking three batters and allowing two base hits, including a triple. Two of Jameson's earned runs were bequeathed to right-hander Nate Savino, who gave up three hits and a walk while only managing to record one out.

Left-hander Brandyn Garcia, who had been nearly perfect since his concerning debut saw him exit with an illness, had an extremely difficult outing.

Garcia hit two batters, walked two and gave up a hit. He left with the bases loaded and no outs, only for righty Casey Anderson to allow all three of Garcia's baserunners to score. Anderson then went on to give up three runs of his own in 0.1 innings.

Right-hander John Curtiss stabilized the damage with 1.2 innings of work, only allowing one of Anderson's runners to score on a sacrifice fly. Right-hander Hayden Durke threw a clean eighth inning, and Gerardo Carrillo allowed a solo homer to cap off the Rockies' explosive offensive day.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Continues Ugly Slide

The Diamondbacks' offense, though certainly not done any favors by the pitching staff, continued its difficult recent trend.

Arizona only put six hits and three walks on the board, with both runs coming off the bat of Tim Tawa, who crushed a two-run blast to left field, rewarding a Jordan Lawlar leadoff single.

Tawa finished 1-for-2 with a walk and the two RBI. Lawlar finished 1-for-4. Infielder LuJames Groover had the lone multi-hit performance, going 2-for-3 with a double.

The Diamondbacks' spring record carries no weight. But it has been a struggle on both sides of the ball in recent play for Arizona.