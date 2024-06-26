MVP Candidate Ketel Marte Saves the Day for D-backs in Win Over Twins
The Arizona Diamondbacks overcame the Minnesota Twins' comeback attempt, outlasting them 5-4 thanks to a reappearance of the Answerbacks from 2023.
After going up 4-1 entering the 7th, Brandon Pfaadt gave up a three-run homer to tie the game. However, in the bottom of the 7th, the D-backs answered back with a game-winning RBI from MVP candidate Ketel Marte.
Manager Torey Lovullo spoke about the Answerbacks, ""Solid Answerback in the bottom of the 7th inning. Those are tough things to absorb. You don't project three-run home runs."
"With two outs, it was a couple of really crucial at-bats, it was Gerry to Corbin setting it up to Marte. What can you say about Marte? Hits a two-run home run bottom of the first inning, had that big infield base hit for that huge RBI. It was an emotional win. I'm proud of these guys for fighting back the way they did."
Ketel Marte shared what he thought about his 7th inning infield hit, "I hit the ball and in that moment, you've got to give it all for your team and I ran hard and got there safe."
The D-backs have now won their 7th straight series-opening win after starting the year 3-15 in such games. They are now 39-40 and 1.5 games behind the Padres.
Ketel Marte cemented his All-Star starter worthiness, going 2-4 with his 16th homer, getting the game-winning hit, driving in three runs, and getting his 46th RBI. Marte has announced his MVP-deserving candidacy tonight, showcasing great defensive skills with timely and critical hitting aptitude.
He still needs fans help so be sure to keep voting for him through Phase 2 of the All-Star voting.
Lovullo said about Marte, "I love watching Ketel Marte play baseball. He can take over a game."
Marte shared his own thoughts on the voting, "I felt good. It's a marvelous feeling being able to share that with my family. I'm not really focused on that right now. I'm focused on the team right now." However, he did admit that "I would like to be a part of the All-Star Game."
The game started off great with Ketel Marte ambushing Twins' starter Joe Ryan for a two-run laser of a home run in the bottom of the first. In the second, Jake McCarthy singled before Eugenio Suarez hit a triple that scored McCarthy. Tucker Barnhart singled home Suarez.
Brandon Pfaadt pitched a strong game despite giving up four runs in 6.1 innings. He only had two mistake pitches, but those were crushed for homers by Byron Buxton and Ryan Jeffers. Otherwise he gave up just three other hits, walked two, and struck out two.
While the strikeouts and whiffs were limited, Pfaadt got plenty of weak contact which was apparently the plan of attack. “Certainly, it’s the game plan. We’ve seen aggressive teams lately. I think we’re trying to use that to our advantage and be aggressive in the zone with quality pitches and get early outs.”
After the top of the 7th inning was over, Ketel Marte approached Brandon Pfaadt in the dugout. Pfaadt shared what Marte told him, "“It was awesome. Marty [Ketel Marte] told me, hey, we got your back. We’re gonna win this game. He was the big guy today and was able to put up some runs for us.”
When informed that Pfaadt said Marte responded, "He's a good person, a good kid, and he deserves us to play hard and give whole effort for him."
A sour note was that the D-backs have blown 37 leads this year, the most in MLB, but the majority of that has come via starting pitchers giving up the lead.
Joe Ryan settled down after the second inning, pitching four more scoreless innings in which the D-backs were at one point 1-17 against the Twins pitching. He had six innings and gave up six hits, four runs, five strikeouts, and a homer.
The hero of the game, aside from Ketel Marte and his three RBIs, might just be Geraldo Perdomo. He made multiple standout plays defensively and had a critical two-out walk in the bottom of the 7th inning.
Lovullo spoke about Perdomo's important walk, "That's who he is. That's who he does. It's real nice when he turns it over to Corbin and Marte."
As the saying goes, walks will kill you. The D-backs made sure that came true as Corbin Carroll singled to center field and got Perdomo to third. Marte then hit a slow-hit grounder to second base and beat the throw by hustling down the line. It was a true MVP-caliber moment that won the D-backs the game.
The bullpen was lights out for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kevin Ginkel got his 6th win of the year and is now 6-1 after pitching 0.2 innings and striking out one. Ryan Thompson pitched the 8th inning and got hitters 2-3-4 out against the Twins.
Paul Sewald, who has historically struggled against the Twins, overcame his demons and earned his 10th save while lowering his ERA to 0.61. There was a minor scare in the 9th when Sewald gave up a two-out double to Buxton, but he got Jeffers to hit a line drive to Gurriel Jr. to end the game.
Some game notes to end the night with: Corbin Carroll extended his home on-base streak to 11 games , going 2-4. Ryan Thompson earned his 11th hold, 24th most in MLB. Sewald is a perfect 10 for 10 in save opportunities.
Manager Lovullo was optimistic after the game saying "We haven't played our best baseball. When we do, you'll see it show up in wins like this today so hopefully, this will be the catalyst to push us forward."