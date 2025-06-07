Reds Pounce on D-backs Early in Gloomy Blowout Loss
The Arizona Diamondbacks were the victims of a blowout on Saturday afternoon, falling in game two by a score of 13-1. Arizona's pitching was poor from the outset, and their offense did little to keep pace.
The D-backs lost both games of the doubleheader, getting walked off in the 10th inning in the resumption of a suspended game one earlier Saturday morning. But things would only worsen for Arizona in game two.
Starter Ryne Nelson, who had been one of the D-backs' most effective arms to this point in the season, suffered his worst outing of the year. He needed 77 pitches to finish just three innings of work, allowing seven earned runs in the process. He walked four and gave up four hits.
Nelson was jumped on early in the first inning for five runs, thanks to a three-run homer and a misplayed ground ball by Eugenio Suárez. He walked three in the first inning alone.
From there, the right-hander appeared to settle in, setting down the next seven straight batters. But the trouble arose again in the fourth. After another walk and single, Nelson was lifted for Kendall Graveman, who promptly put the game out of reach.
Graveman gave up a bunt single, hit a batter, and then served up a grand slam to Gavin Lux. Graveman would give up five hits and two walks in the inning, sticking six earned runs on his line and exiting with an insurmountable 13-1 deficit.
Arizona's offense was able to collect six base hits off Reds starter Nick Martinez, but couldn't cash in enough to keep pace. The D-backs only had two at-bats with a man in scoring position all game, and came away hitless.
The lone run came off the bat of Suárez, crushing a solo home run to left field. It was Suárez's 100th career homer in Great American Ballpark, as the veteran slugger spent seven years of his early career with the Reds.
Suárez finished 2-for-4 on the day — the only D-backs hitter to record multiple hits. His homer was the only non-single base hit by Arizona.
Though the D-backs' pitching was certainly dismal, there was one bright spot. Recently-recalled Christian Montes De Oca finally made his MLB debut, serving as the 27th man for the doubleheader. His outing went quite well, final score considered.
Though Montes De Oca has not been used as purely a long reliever (he has provided a bit of length in Reno), he tossed 2.2 strong innings in his debut. He allowed just one baserunner (a walk) and struck out two. His fastball reached 98 MPH, and his command was mostly sharp.
Down 12 runs, catcher José Herrera pitched a scoreless eighth inning, and the D-backs went down in order to end the contest.
Arizona will look to salvage the series on Sunday behind Zac Gallen, with an early 10:40 a.m. Arizona time first pitch.