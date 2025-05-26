Ryne Nelson Must End D-backs' Losing Streak vs Pirates
The Arizona Diamondbacks fell below .500 in St. Louis this weekend, and were the victims of their first sweep in more than a full calendar year. On a five-game losing streak, they'll look to right the ship at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday with an early 5:10 p.m. first pitch.
The D-backs are now 26-27, and have failed to collect the big knocks when needed, while bullpen issues have persisted. While the schedule does ease up with a three-game set against the 19-35 Pirates, Arizona needs to put together a hot streak — quickly.
Pitching Matchup
RHP Ryne Nelson (4.60 ERA)
Right-hander Ryne Nelson has been yanked around this season, but he's been an admirable arm for the most part when the D-backs have called upon him. Due to the starting rotation's depth to begin the year, Nelson was relegated to long relief, but an injury to left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez necessitated Nelson's return to the rotation.
Nelson was the D-backs' best starter in the second half of 2024, pitching to a 3.23 ERA post-All-Star Break. He's been used in long relief, short relief and as a starter in 2025, and although his 4.60 ERA is below average, his 3.56 FIP suggests he's been better than the raw results.
That was on full display his last time out. Nelson tossed five innings of one-run ball on just 71 pitches against the vaunted Los Angeles Dodgers. He was able to limit them to just three base hits, and though he only struck out two, he pitched to contact in a calmly efficient manner.
Nelson is likely still ramping up to higher pitch counts due to his relief usage, and could be limited to 65-70 pitches again Monday. The specific length of his outing is likely to be determined by efficiency and pitch count.
LHP Andrew Heaney (2.91 ERA)
Outside of Paul Skenes, left-hander Andrew Heaney has been one of the Pirates' most effective arms. He's recorded four Quality Starts, and has gone at least six innings five times, even pitching into the eighth once.
Arizona has struggled against left-handed pitching this season, and Heaney has been an effective southpaw, to say the least. However, Heaney's 2.91 ERA is undermined by his peripherals. His FIP is 4.04, his expected FIP is 4.34, and his expected ERA is 4.37. His batting average on balls in play (BABIP) is an unsustainable .234.
By just about every metric other than raw ERA, Heaney has hovered around league average. He can garner chases at times, but isn't a strikeout arm with just 6.79 strikeouts per nine. His hard-hit rate and surrounding metrics are all essentially average, as is his ground ball rate.
Heaney's fastball has dipped to 90 MPH, but he still relies on it 44% of the time. If he's not hitting his spots, that fastball could become batting practice for the D-backs if they're able to avoid weak contact.
Lineup
The Diamondbacks' late-game comeback magic appears all but gone, and they've struggled to even collect base hits with runners in scoring position. Somehow, they're still top 10 in MLB in multiple major offensive categories, as Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers noted.
Corbin Carroll is in the midst of a slump, hitting just .115 in his last seven games. Despite that, he still boasts an OPS of .903 with 15 homers.
Eugenio Suárez will hit cleanup after going 3-for-4 with a double on Sunday. Randal Grichuk will DH against a lefty after going 2-for-4 with a double and homer in his last start. Tim Tawa will get the start in center field, batting eighth.
The Pirates' offense is anything but terrifying, but shortstop-turned-outfielder Oneil Cruz is certainly a major power threat. On Sunday, Cruz crushed the hardest-hit ball of the Statcast era, launching a home run to right field at an astounding 122.9 MPH. Don't put one in a bad spot with Cruz at the plate.
Bullpen
The Diamondbacks' crutch remains the ineffectiveness of their bullpen, particularly in holding late leads. In two straight games, the D-backs failed to hold onto a thin lead in the seventh inning or later.
Rught-handed flamethrower Justin Martinez, back from his 15-day IL stint, was one of the perpetrators, blowing a 5-4 lead in in the eighth inning of game two. Martinez's patented velocity appears to be back around normal levels, and his command (while not ideal) is certainly a bit improved from his pre-IL struggles.
The D-backs desperately need Martinez to return to form. Meanwhile, Kevin Ginkel, Juan Morillo and Jalen Beeks each pitched Sunday. Beeks could be down after a back-to-back, but expect the rest of the pen to be available to manager Torey Lovullo depending on circumstance.
The Pirates did not use any of their top three leverage arms Sunday.