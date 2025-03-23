Ryne Nelson in Search of Redemption vs White Sox
The Arizona Diamondbacks will play a pair of split-squad contests on Sunday, with one half going to Camelback Ranch to take on the Chicago White Sox at 1:05 p.m.
The game will be available for viewing on MLB.TV as the Free Game of the Day, broadcast by the White Sox.
Right-hander Ryne Nelson will get the start for Arizona, looking to put forward a better showing than his latest poor outing a week ago. This will be Nelson's fourth appearance in the Cactus League. The young righty was solid in his first pair of outings, but a rough day against the Kansas City Royals saw him surrender eight earned runs in three innings.
That shot his previous 2.25 ERA all the way to 8.18. Obviously, the actual ERA number is inconsequential in Spring Training, especially with so few appearances, but Nelson will look to get back on track on Sunday.
Nelson remains in a battle for the fifth slot in the starting rotation, though it does appear Brandon Pfaadt might be ahead of him, with Jordan Montgomery's contract also forcing the left-hander to stay in the mix.
Also expected to pitch for the Diamondbacks are right-handers John Curtiss, Juan Morillo and Jeff Brigham, as well as a variety of other minor league arms.
The White Sox will call on left-hander Brandon Eisert. Eisert got his first taste of the majors in 2024, throwing 6.2 innings in relief for the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three runs. So far in Spring Training, he's pitched to a 7.36 ERA, giving up six runs in 7.1 innings.
Eisert throws just three pitches: a slider, 91 MPH four-seam and changeup. He relies primarily on the slider.
Lineups
As it is a split-squad game, with the other half of Arizona's roster remaining at Salt River Fields, there aren't many regulars in Sunday's lineup against Chicago.
Alek Thomas will lead off and man center field, with star outfielder Corbin Carroll taking right. Pavin Smith gets the start at first base, and newly-solidified utilityman Garrett Hampson will start at shortstop.
Outside those names, it's a lineup mostly full of minor leaguers and prospects. High-ranking prospects Tommy Troy and Jack Hurley will get starts at second base and left field.
The White Sox will send out a few more of their regular starters, giving the top of the order to Miguel Vargas, Luis Robert Jr. and Andrew Benintendi.