The D-backs Return to Philadelphia for the First Time since Game 7 of NLCS
The Arizona Diamondbacks are making their first trek back to Philadelphia since the exhilarating NLCS between them and the Phillies last October. This will be their first game since Game 7 when they beat the Phillies to advance to the World Series. Game time is at 3:40 PM local AZ time and will be aired on Apple TV+.
You can get a free two-month trial from Apple TV+ in order to watch the game by following the links here. It is the third time the D-backs have played on Apple TV+. The first time came back in late April when they scored 17 runs against the Giants in Jordan Montgomery's debut, the second was against the Orioles. Now, they are back on Apple TV+ for another Montgomery start.
The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the best teams in baseball so far this season. They are leading the NL East by by 7.0 games over the Atlanta Braves with a 49-25 record. While they 4-6 over their last ten, they just won two of three against the Padres entering this series.
The Phillies use every ounce of their prominent home-field advantage by going 29-11 at Citizen's Bank Park. Plus, they already have a +101 run differential this season, one of the highest in baseball. They have the best pitching staff in baseball with a 3.13 ERA
Meanwhile, the D-backs are 12-6 in June and have climbed to 37-38 and could reach .500 with a win today. They are tied for the third NL Wild Card spot and just a 0.5 game behind the Cardinals for the second Wild Card spot.
The D-backs are +9 in run differential and have a record of 18-20 on the road. They have to improve their play against teams over .500 as they are just 9-15. If they can beat Philadelphia, it will be a massive morale and confidence booster.
Starting Pitchers
Jordan Montgomery, LHP, 5-4, 6.00 ERA, 4.48 FIP, 39 Strikeouts in 57 IP
Montgomery has pitched quite well over his last two starts following a string of rough outings. After two tough outings against the Mets and Giants, Monty has 10.2 innings against the Angels and White Sox. Over that span, he's given up just 10 hits, three earned runs, three walks, and 10 strikeouts. He has a 2.53 ERA and 3.33 FIP over those two outings.
Montgomery has thrown four quality starts and missed on two more by one out. His velocity has increased of late and he's generating more whiffs which is something that the D-backs and Pitching Coach Brent Strom wanted to see.
With the Phillies having some strong left-handed bats, Montgomery will look to limit them. So far this season, he's given up just a .211 batting average against left-handed batters. However, he must navigate the Phillies' tough right-handed bats as he's allowed an OPS of .924 to right-handed batters.
If he can manage this and gives the D-backs 5-6 innings of three runs or fewer baseball, the D-backs will have a shot to win this game.
Taijuan Walker, RHP, 3-2, 5.33 ERA, 5.12 FIP, 40 Strikeouts in 49 IP
The former Diamondbacks pitcher is in his second season with the Phillies. The tall right-hander started the season on the IL due to right shoulder soreness and has made just nine starts on the season. Those nine starts have not gone as well as the rest of the Phillies rotation.
Walker has given up three runs or more six times this year. He has given up 53 hits and nine homers, both high marks for his limited innings. Meanwhile he has walked 18 batters, indicating that Arizona batters can get on base via the free pass if they are patient.
Walker has been better over his last two starts, pitching into the sixth inning each time and giving up only five runs over the 11.1 innings. He's walked three, given up eight hits, and struck out 10 over that span.
Walker throws six pitches, a sinker, sweeper, split-finger, four-seamer, curveball, and cutter. The sinker, split finger, and cutter have been hit hard (at least a .321 average against or better) this year while his sweeper has just a .108 batting average against it. His curveball has been even better with a .077 batting average against it.
It will be critical for the Arizona Diamondbacks to put up some runs early as the Phillies bullpen has been quite good. Plus, Walker has given up 16 runs in the first three innings. Opponents hit .316 against him the first time thru the order.
Starting Lineups
The Phillies have been one of the best offenses in MLB, though that should be no surprise. They just got Trea Turner back from the Injured List recently. They have the fourth-best offense in baseball, averaging 5.0 runs per game and hitting for a team .746 OPS.
Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber have been dominating games and leading the Phillies in offensive production while Alec Bohm has been the best hitting third baseman in the National League.
Meanwhile, there's no Ketel Marte in the lineup but that doesn't mean that you should stop voting for the deserving NL All-Star who should be the starting second baseman. Click here to vote. Be sure to vote for slugging Christian Walker who is equally deserving.
Walker has been on fire lately with a slash line of .280/.280/.620 with 14 hits, two doubles, five homers, and 11 RBI over 11 games since June 8th.
Joc Pederson has faced Walker plenty with 26 at-bats and is hitting .423 with a homer and five RBI.
Corbin Carroll will look to start a new on-base streak and stay hot. Over his last 14 games since June 5th, Carroll has hit .327/.426/.500 with a .926 OPS. He has 17 hits, 16 runs, five doubles, three RBI, nine walks to just five strikeouts, and four stolen bases. It sure appears that he's on his way back to being the All-Star Corbin Carroll everyone expected to see.