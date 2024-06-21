Diamondbacks at Phillies Series Preview
Standing out on the field at Citizen's Bank Ballpark, watching the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate their National League Championship series victory over the Phillies was a surreal experience. The players coaches and front office personnel were gathering onto a stage set up on the infield for ceremony, speeches, and photgraphs.
As they did so, shouts and curses rained down on them from the few remaining fans still in the ballpark. Most of the vaunted Philadelphia crowd had already left quickly.
They had been silenced by a Diamondbacks team that had just completely outplayed the favored Phillies over the final two games of the series. Most of the players just laughed. Nothing was going to spoil their celebration.
In fact throughout the games in Philadelphia the Diamondbacks players had been asked about the crowd and their impact. Merrill Kelly simply stating some crowds are louder turned out to be offensive to the thin skinned Philadelphia fans and media. It grew tiresome, but the D-backs handled it well, and ultimately triumphed.
Surely the Diamondbacks will get a less than warm reception upon their return to Philly this weekend. Jake McCarthy alluded to that during his post game comments on Thursday. "I'm sure it won't be a warm welcome, but you know Philly is always like that."
The Phillies are having a great season in 2024, leading the NL East by by 7.0 games over the Atlanta Braves with a 49-25 record. They have the best pitching staff in the league, with a 3.13 ERA and 129 ERA+. They also have the fourth best offense in baseball, averaging 5.0 runs per game and hitting for a team .746 OPS.
Bryce Harper (163 OPS+) and Kyle Schwarber (139 OPS+) continue to lead the powerful Phillies lineup, each smacking 17 homers. There is balance too, as Alec Bohm (.306 B.A.) and Trea Turner (.340 B.A.) get on base and lengthen the lineup.
The Phillies are taking advantage of their their home environment this year, going 29-11 at CBP. They just won two of three from the Padres following a 2-4 road trip. While they're just 4-6 in their last 10, this probably isn't a case of catching them at the right time.
The Diamondbacks have taken advantage of the softest spot in their scheduled to go 12-6 in June. That's allowed them to get to within one game of .500 at 37-38. Things get tougher from here however, starting with this series.
Christian Walker and Ketel Marte lead the offense. Walker has a team leading 17 homers and 50 RBI. Marte is having an MVP caliber season with his all around game. Batting .280 with 15 homers, 50 runs scored and 42 RBI, he also leads all MLB second basemen in defensive runs saved with +12
Pitching Matchups
Friday, June 21, 6:40 P.M. EST, 3:40 P.M. MST
PROGRAMMING NOTE: This game is an exclusive Apple TV+ broadcast. Free 2 Month Trial info here
Jordan Montgomery LHP, 5-4, 6.00 ERA, 4.48 FIP, 57 IP
Montgomery is coming off two straight solid outings against the Angels and the White Sox. He has four quality starts out of 11, and narrowly missed two others. His season ERA has been inflated by three disastrous starts against the Dodgers, Mets, and Giants in which he gave up a total of 20 runs in just nine innings of work.
Surprisingly, Montgomery has only faced the Phillies once before, and that was in the Pandemic shortened 2020 season.
Taijuan Walker RHP, 3-2, 5.33 ERA, 5.12 FIP, 49 IP
Walker, who did not pitch for the Phillies in the Postseason last year, is having a mediocre season in 2024. He's been bit by the long ball, giving up nine homers and among his 53 hits allowed.
The former Diamondback represents the easiest pitching matchup Arizona will see this series. He has pitched better his last two outings however, getting into the sixth inning both times while allowing a total of five runs.
Saturday June 22nd, 4:05 P.M. EST, 1:05 P.M MST
Tommy Henry LHP, 2-2, 6.23 ERA, 5.83 FIP, 34.2 IP
Henry has been pressed into the starting rotation on and off this season due to injuries to front line starters. Simply put, he has not pitched well. Not blessed with overpowering stuff, Henry needs to get ahead spotting his fastball on the edges of the zone and rely on his breaking and off speed stuff to get weak contact and swing and miss
For some reason Henry has abandoned the slider this year. Last year it was his most effective pitch, according to Baseball Savant. This year he has introduced a sinker to go with his four seamer, curveball, and change up repertoire. Nothing has been working consistently though.
Zack Wheeler RHP, 8-4, 2.84 ERA, 3.48 FIP, 92 IP
The 34 year old Wheeler remains one of the best pitchers in the game. He dominated D-backs hitters in the NLCS giving up just three runs in 14.2 innings while striking out 17.
He's coming off the worst outing of his season however, giving up eight runs in 4.1 innings to the Orioles on June 16th. That was likely just a blip against one of the best lineups in MLB. Prior to that game Wheeler had a 2.16 ERA.
Sunday June 22nd, 11:35 A.M. EST, 8:35 A.M. MST
PROGRAMMING NOTE: This game is broadcast by Roku as part of the Sunday Leadoff program. It's free. Details on how to watch HERE
Slade Cecconi RHP, 2-5, 5.90 ERA, 5.41 FIP, 50.1 IP
Cecconi is coming off the best outing of his career in which he threw six shutout innings against the Nationals on June 18th. Game recap here.
Cecconi made a mechanical adjustment with his landing foot to keep him from spinning out. That allowed him to throw in a more controlled, straight line fashion. Accordingly his command and control of his power fastball and slider were impeccable.
Cristopher Sanchez LHP, 4-3, 2.91 ERA, 2.51 FIP, 77.1 IP
Sanchez is having an outstanding season. He's allowed two runs or fewer in 10 of his 14 starts. In his most recent outing he picked up his 4th win, going seven innings against the Padres and giving up just two runs, one earned.
The left-hander has a mid 90's fastball, but the showstopper is his devastating change up. Batters are hitting just .189 and whiffing a 42% of the time against the pitch. The D-backs hitters will need to find a way to layoff the change up if they're to have any success against Sanchez.
Closers:
Paul Sewald is a perfect 8-for-8 in save opportunities since returning from the injured list. He's allowed one run in 14 games.
Jose Alvarado is 12 for 14 in save opportunities and has a 3.19 ERA. The left-hander has 33 strikeouts with 12 walks and two homers allowed in 31 innings pitched.