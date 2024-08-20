Veteran Eduardo Rodriguez on the Bump to Win Series Vs Marlins
The Arizona Diamondbacks won the first game of their series against the Miami Marlins by a score of 9-6. Adrian Del Castillo was the hero with six RBI and a grand slam in the game. They play again this afternoon at 3:40 PM local AZ time.
The D-backs are now 70-56 and still hold the second Wild Card spot in the National League. They are a game behind the Padres for the top spot and three games above the Braves for the third spot. The Mets are behind them by 4.5 games. The Giants are behind them by 6.5 games.
Despite being swept over three games by the Rays, the Diamondbacks are still 7-3 in their last ten games. On the season, they hold one of the highest run differentials in the league at +73.
The Diamondbacks signed an infielder today, Luis Guillorme, who had just been released by the Angels last week. For more information on what it means, click here. Blaze Alexander was optioned to Triple-A Reno.
Starting Pitchers
LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 1-0, 5.06 ERA, 5.32 FIP, Six Strikeouts in 10.2 Innings
Rodriguez is making just his third start of the season and is still looking to get back into a groove even though he hasn't pitched as bad as his ERA might suggest. In his first start, he pitched 5.2 innings of three-run ball, one out from a quality start.
In his second start, he gave up three runs in five innings. It was another fine start that kept the D-backs in the game and competitive but wasn't the standout start that the team shelled out $80 MM for either. It was an average start which perhaps is all that can be expected with Rodriguez having missed the entire season due to a LAT strain.
Over 10.2 innings, Rodriguez has given up 10 hits, three walks, and struck out six batters. Five of those came in his most recent start against the Rockies, a promising sign that will hopefully continue tonight.
So far, in a small sample, Rodriguez has been hit hard by right-handed hitters but he's decimated lefties. Lefties are 0-10 against him over two games. Meanwhile, right-handed hitters have hit .323 with a .966 OPS but that's only over 31 at-bats, not a very large sample.
It will be crucial for Eduardo Rodriguez to get plenty of whiffs tonight and overcome his struggles against right-handed hitters if the D-backs want to win tonight.
RHP Edward Cabrera, 2-4. 5.76 ERA. 5.13 FIP, 70 Strikeouts in 59.1 Innings
Cabrera is a pitcher with a ton of talent that has the potential to be really good, but has yet to put it all together especially with his control. He has 35 walks in just 59.1 innings, an eye-popping number. D-backs hitters have to be patient against him today.
Another area that Cabrera has struggled with is the long-ball. He's given up 11 already after giving up just 11 in 99+ innings last year.
He started off August quite well with 12 scoreless innings over two starts in which he allowed just seven hits and struck out 12 with five walks. However, his most recent start was a disaster as he allowed six runs in four innings with six hits, six walks, and just two strikeouts.
Edward Cabrera has been much better at home than on the road. At home, he has a 4.11 ERA whereas on the road, it's 8.14. Over 35 innings at home, he's walked 20 but struck out 38 with 28 hits and 18 runs given up.
Starting Lineups
The Diamondbacks are going with a nearly all-left-handed lineup against Edward Cabrera. Joc Pederson will look to stay hot after homering yesterday and reaching base multiple times.
Jake McCarthy is also aiming to stay on fire at the plate as he has hit .420 in his last 22 games with 22 RBI to go along with it. Plus, he homered yesterday and is experiencing a power surge during this run of production.
Corbin Carroll is continuing his climb towards league average production with his hot month at the plate. He's homered twice in his last four games and now sports an OPS+ of 95. However, since July 3rd, his OPS is .883.
Jose Herrera gets the start behind the plate as he catches Rodriguez and gives Adrian Del Castillo a day off.