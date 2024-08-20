Diamondbacks Sign Infielder Luis Guillorme, Option Blaze Alexander
The Diamondbacks have announced the signing of free agent infielder Luis Guillorme to a major league deal and added him to the active roster. He is with the team in Miami for Tuesday night's game against the Marlins.
Blaze Alexander was optioned back to Triple-A Reno as part of the corresponding moves. Minor league reliever Gavin Hollowell was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.
Guillorme, who turns 30 on September 27th, is a left-hand-hitting utility infielder. Primarily a second baseman, he also plays third base and shortstop. He has a career .254/.336/.327 batting line, with an 88 OPS+
Guillorme was born in Venezuela but immigrated to the United States with his family when he was 13. He was chosen by the New York Mets out of high school in the 10th round of the 2013 draft. He made his major league debut in 2018 and spent six seasons with the Mets.
Signed as a free agent by the Braves in January, he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels in May. He was released by the Angels on August 18th.
As one might expect, Guillorme has a fairly large platoon split. He's hit .265/.348/.346 against right-hand pitching, but just .218/.293/.261 against left-hand pitching. As such, expect him to spell Kevin Newman against right-hand starters from time to time.
Regardless of the handedness of the pitcher, don't expect Guillorme to hit with power. He has five career homers in 961 plate appearances.
Baseball-Reference rates Guillorme as an above-average defender at second base (+5), but below average at third base (-3) and shortstop (-1).
This signing might be an indication that the club is more concerned about the length of Ketel Marte's absence due to his ankle injury than they are publicly letting on. Marte was placed on the 10-day injured list yesterday and returned to Phoenix for further evaluation and treatment.
This move is also clearly an indication of their lack of confidence in Blaze Alexander to hit right-handed pitching at the major league level at the moment.
Alexander is batting just .207/.277/.261 in 101 plate appearances against right-handed pitching. His numbers against left-hand pitching are far more impressive, batting .297/.374/.446 in 84 PA. But most of that damage came in a very hot April. He slumped for two months after that and was sent to Triple-A.