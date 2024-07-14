Zac Gallen Hit Hard in Diamondbacks 8-7 loss to Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays scored six runs off Zac Gallen in the fourth inning to jump out to a 7-0 lead. The Diamondbacks answered back with a seven run inning against Yusei Kikuchi in the bottom of the fifth to tie up. The highlight of the inning was Ketel Marte's grand slam. Eugenio Suarez also had a two-run single in the frame.
From there it was a bullpen game. Kevin Ginkel gave up a solo homer in the seventh inning to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It was just the second run Ginkel has allowed since May 26th, but proved decisive. The D-backs could score no further, ultimately losing the game 8-7.
The D-backs head into the break with a 49-48 record. They missed a chance to climb into a tie for the third Wild Card spot in the National League as the Mets and Padres both lost today. More importantly for the long term however, they enter the break with Gallen slumping.
The Diamondbacks re-ordered their rotation to accommodate Gallen's request to get four starts in before the All-Star Break. That backfired as he gave up seven runs, six earned in a shortened 3+ inning outing.
His outing began with hard contact when George Springer roped a 99 MPH line drive right back at Gallen who snared the missile for the first out. A two-out double by Vlad Guerrero Jr. was left stranded in the inning.
In the second inning Dautlon Varsho led off with a triple, the third time he's done that this series. He scored on a rare error from Geraldo Perdomo. It looked like Gallen would settled down after an inning ending double play in the third inning. It was not to be.
Four straight singles and a walk were followed by a grand slam off the bat of Kevin Kiermaier. Six runs were in before Gallen had even recorded an out in the inning. He even failed to back up third base on the third of those three singles. It was the most earned runs he's allowed in an inning in his career.
Hard contact was the order of the day against Gallen as he allowed six balls over 100 MPH and three more between 97-99 MPH. They cam on all his pitches, notably fastballs, curveballs, and the cutter.
Gallen's final line was 3.2 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 1BB, 1K, 1 HR. He has given up eight runs, seven earned in his previous 9.1 innings. He now has 15 runs allowed 13 earned in his last 14 innings. His season ERA now stands at 3.87.
The Blue Jays out-hit the Diamondbacks 14-9. The D-backs didn't go down without a fight in the ninth inning. Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each hit deep smashes to right field, but Steward Berrora, playing in his first major league game, made two outstanding catches. Christian Walker singled, but Corbin Carroll flew out to center for the final out.
The D-backs will now take a much deserved four day break, except for Marte who will start in the All Star Game, and Torey Lovullo's coaching staff, who will manage and coach the game.