A.J. Puk Reports to Diamondbacks, Addresses Media
On the 25th of July the Arizona Diamondbacks became one of the first teams to make a trade at this year's deadline. The deal sent A.J. Puk to Arizona in exchange for IF Deyvison De Los Santos and CF Andrew Pintar. Today Puk arrived at Chase Field and is ready to help the Diamondbacks get back to the World Series.
Today is a busy day at Chase Field as the Diamondbacks welcome newly signed 1st-round pick Slade Caldwell to the ballpark and the organization, but it is A.J. Puk who will make an immediate impact on the club. Puk spoke with Jack Sommers of Diamondbacks on SI on his arrival.
"It's great, coming into this position they are in. Coming off a World Series run last year, I'm just hoping to come in here and contribute, and win some ballgames". It may be a jarring transition for the Lefty reliever. The Marlins, where Puk is coming from, sit at the basement of the National League at only 38-66.
Now he joins the Diamondbacks amid a heated Wild Card hunt, only 1 game out of the dance. "Coming from a team where we were never going to make the playoffs, to coming here and trying to get back to the World Series, and trying to win it, it's exciting"
"I had a feeling something was going on" Puk said when asked about the trade. "[The Marlins] stayed away from me. I was kind of expecting to pitch that game, and they shyed away from me so I thought something might go down."
Often when a player is traded they find comfort in some familiar faces on their new ballclub. It seems that won't be the case for Puk. "Fresh team, I don't know anybody. It's cool to meet a bunch of new guys" It seems Puk is already getting along with the new group. "Everyone has been super welcoming, It's been hard to try and remember everybody's names, but it's been great."
Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo spoke on A.J. Puk shortly after the trade and told the media what he would like to see from the lefty. "What I want A.J. to do is come in here and be himself. Just integrate himself into this clubhouse, and understand that there is a very strong brotherhood that he is going to fit right into."
"I just want him to take time to learn what we are all about," said Lovullo. "We are all about caring for one another. About accepting coaching, and being accountable, and once he figures that out, which I know he is well aware of those things, he will fit right in."
One of the biggest storylines surrounding Puk and the trade is his early transition into a reliever this year. Since moving to the bullpen he has been one of the most dominant relievers in the MLB. "For sure," said Puk when asked if he was at peace with the move. "I just like pitching. Any time you get to pitch in the big leagues is a great opportunity."
While it is unclear what the Diamondbacks plans are for the rest of the Deadline, A.J. Puk will certainly make a difference to this Diamondbacks team. "He will be on the back end. And there is times when that will be a one-run-down situation. I want him in a positive role, late in a baseball game." said Torey Lovullo.
The Diamondbacks are playing great baseball, and are now adding one of the best relievers on the market to the back end of their bullpen. They are in a great position to strike and jump right into the middle of the Wild Card standings, and with some injured arms returning, things are looking up for Arizona.