Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado Leaves Game Again After Hit-by-Pitch

Arizona Diamondbacks veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado has left his second-straight game early after suffering an apparent injury.

In the ninth inning of Friday night's matchup with the Seattle Mariners, Arenado was hit in the back of the elbow by a pitch from Mariners flame-throwing closer Andres Muñoz. He appeared to be in immediate, serious pain, and exited straight away to the clubhouse alongside a trainer.

After the game, however, some relieving information was revealed by manager Torey Lovullo.

Torey Lovullo provides update on Nolan Arenado

May 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado in the second inning against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to the manager, Arenado was struck in the part of the elbow that contains a nerve capable of causing a great deal of pain. But Arenado appears to have avoided serious injury.

"It just crumbles you. The whole arm goes numb," Lovullo said, talking to D-backs.TV's Todd Walsh.

Lovullo said, relatively emphatically, that Arenado would be penciled in to Saturday night's lineup, barring any new, negative information.

"I've already kind of made that decision," the manager said. "If he can't make it tomorrow, we'll know around mid-day. But for right now, he wants to play, and I'm gonna put him in there."

Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado leaves game again

May 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) bats against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks had been in the midst of a rally, and did manage to scrape the tying run across in what had been a 6-5 deficit, charing Muñoz with a blown save.

Arenado had previously entered as a pinch-hitter, slapping a single in the seventh. He did not start Friday's game, as he had been dealing with a minor groin injury. He had been day-to-day, after he was removed in the seventh inning of the last game he played in — against the San Francisco Giants.

Manager Torey Lovullo addressed Arenado's status before Friday's game, saying the veteran would be available off the bench despite not being in Friday's lineup due to the groin issue. Arenado did not undergo imaging, so thar did not sound severe.

Arenado is hitting .275/.357/.462 with an .819 OPS and seven homers this season. He's been a key part of Arizona's early-season surge.

In Arenado's place, rookie Jose Fernandez has gotten some run at third base. Fernandez has played sturdy defense at both third and first base this season, and has been hot-and-cold with the bat. He is in the midst of a stellar performance Friday night, with a 3-for-5 line at the end of nine innings.

Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report on Arenado's status.