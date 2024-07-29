An Updated Look at D-backs Players Upcoming Milestones
The Arizona Diamondbacks recently recognized Eugenio Suarez reaching 10 years of service time and Joc Pederson reaching 200 home runs for his career. Before the season, Arizona Diamondbacks On SI took a look at the upcoming milestones for D-backs players and with more than half the season over, here's an updated look at them for the whole roster.
Not all of these milestones will be reached this season, but there's certainly quite a lot that will likely be reached and met before the 2024 regular season is over. Stats are from Baseball Reference.
Gabriel Moreno is just six RBI from 100 for his career, plus he's just 16 hits from reaching 200. Christian Walker needs six homers to reach 150 for his career.
Ketel Marte could reach quite a few as he needs just 13 walks for 400, 12 RBI from 500, seven triples from 50, and 11 doubles from 250. Kevin Newman is just nine stolen bases from 50, eight RBI from 200, three doubles from 100, and seven runs from 225.
Eugenio Suarez is only 16 RBI from 800, four doubles from 225, eight runs from 700, and just one homer shy of an eye-popping 260. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. needs only seven RBI to reach 400, 12 runs to reach 350. Geraldo Perdomo is just 23 hits from 250 and nine doubles from 50.
D-backs outfielder Corbin Carroll might be struggling this year, but he's close to multiple noteworthy milestones. He's just six runs from 200, six hits from 275 and 31 from 300, four homers from 40, four RBI from 130, and 24 stolen bases from 100.
Jake McCarthy is 12 runs from 250, two triples from 15, 16 doubles from 50, 13 hits from 250, 14 RBI from 100, and just eight stolen bases from 75. Joc Pederson will just need three stolen bases to reach 30 and only 22 RBI from 550 in his career.
Randal Grichuk only needs two walks to reach 250, six homers from 200, nine doubles from 250, and just 22 RBI to reach 600. Alek Thomas can reach 100 RBI with nine more and needs five homers to reach 25, 12 doubles to get to 50, 13 hits from 200, and just five walks from 50.
As for the pitchers, Brandon Pfaadt can reach 250 innings with 27.2 more and is 41 strikeouts from 250. Ryne Nelson needs four more wins to reach 20, is just 39.1 innings from 300, and only 18 strikeouts from 200.
Zac Gallen is only 35 strikeouts from 850 and 45 innings from 800 and just three wins away from 50. Meanwhile, Jordan Montgomery, is only 48 strikeouts from 800, 24.1 innings from 850, and five wins from 50.
Closer Paul Sewald is just four games from 350, 12 innings from 375, 16 saves from 100, and only 15 strikeouts from 450. All of those should be reached this year. Bryce Jarvis needs just 18 innings to reach 200 and only two strikeouts to reach 50 for his career.
Kevin Ginkel is one win away from 20, 28 strikeouts from 250, and only has to pitch in 13 more games to reach 225. Ryan Thompson is two wins away from 15, 20 games from 200, 24 strikeouts from 175, and 22.1 innings from 200. Flamethrower Justin Martinez needs 11 strikeouts to reach 75 and 36 strikeouts to reach 100, and is just two games from reaching 50 appearances.
Reliever Joe Mantiply is one win away from his 10th, seven games from 225 and 14.2 innings from 200. Young starting pitcher Yilber Diaz is only 11 strikeouts from 25 and five innings from 25. The newest member to Arizona, left-hander AJ Puk has multiple milestones nearing, needing just 6.1 innings to reach 200, 24 games to reach 200, and is only 18 strikeouts from 250.