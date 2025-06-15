Another D-backs Pitcher Getting Second Opinions on Elbow MRI
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo revealed today that the reason Tommy Henry is on the 7-day minor league injured list is due to an elbow injury. Henry had imaging, and is seeking second opinions.
Lovullo said it was a similar situation to that of other recent Diamondbacks pitchers such as Corbin Burnes, Justin Martinez, and A.J. Puk. Burnes and Martinez have already decided to undergo surgery.
This is not the first time Henry has suffered an elbow injury. He missed the last two months of the 2023 season and was not available for the postseason.
A second round draft pick in 2019 out of the University of Michigan, Henry has appeared in parts of four seasons for the Diamondbacks. He's not been able to stick in the rotation. He's pitched in 37 games, 32 starts, with a career record of 10-11 and a 5.06 ERA.
Henry made two long relief appearances in 2025, throwing 6.2 innings and giving up three runs, all three of which came on solo home runs in his second outing on June 5 in Atlanta.
Henry made 20 starts for Triple-A Reno in 2024 and went 10-1 with a 4.25 ERA in the very hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. He was not having the same level of success for Reno this year, however, going 2-6 with an 8.45 ERA in 11 starts.
Henry is one of the more popular players among teammates. Always seen to be easygoing and of good spirits, the phrase that I've heard a fellow pitcher use to describe him was "he doesn't have a mean bone in his body."
Yet it's been his competitive nature and bulldog mentality on the mound that has allowed him to have a professional career despite not possessing overwhelming stuff.
We here at Arizona Diamondbacks On SI wish him a speedy recovery and all the best results in his career going forward.