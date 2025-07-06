Another Key Diamondbacks Hitter Lands on Injured List
On Sunday, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced yet another injury. Left-handed DH and first baseman Pavin Smith was placed on the 10-day Injured List with a right oblique strain.
In a corresponding move, Tristin English has been called up from Triple-A Reno.
Left-hander Tommy Henry was also recalled to the major league roster and was placed on the 60-day IL after receiving Tommy John surgery.
Earlier Sunday, right-hander Ryan Thompson went on the 15-day IL with a scapular strain. The Diamondbacks continue to lose key parts of both their pitching staff and their lineup.
Arizona Diamondbacks Pavin Smith Goes on Injured List
Smith began his season on a very hot note. He was slashing an impressive .342/.473/.630 through April, but has since seen his production cool off.
Smith's slash has fallen all the way to .261/.371/.446. He has 15 doubles, a triple and eight home runs.
He's been primarily utilized as the left-handed half of the Diamondbacks' DH platoon, but was given some run at first base as regular starter Josh Naylor spent some time down recently battling neck spasms.
Smith has struggled to a .202 average in his last 30 games, and a .167 in his last seven, but the loss still chips away at yet another key member of Arizona's roster.
The Diamondbacks recently saw the lightning-fast return of Corbin Carroll on Saturday, but are still down catcher Gabriel Moreno and utility infielder Ildemaro Vargas.
Arizona Diamondbacks Call Up Tristin English
Minor league infielder and DH Tristin English has been blazing hot for the Reno Aces. While he primarily served as the designated hitter with veteran Trey Mancini taking first base duties, Mancini's recent opt-out slotted English back into that role.
Offensively, the 28-year-old has been on fire. He's hit to a .338/.388/.549 slash with 23 doubles and nine homers in 58 Triple-A games. That's been good for a .937 OPS.
He has a career .818 OPS in the minor leagues, and is in his sixth season with the D-backs' organization after being chosen in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft.
While offensive numbers are often heavily inflated by a variety of factors in the Pacific Coast League, there's no denying that English has had a noteworthy run of success.
English is considered old for his level, but will finally get his first taste of major league action. The Diamondbacks will have a right-handed first base option to complement Naylor again in wake of the recent option of utilityman Tim Tawa.