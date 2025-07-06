Diamondbacks Suffer Another Surprise Pitching Injury
The Arizona Diamondbacks have suffered yet another injury to their pitching staff. On Sunday, right-handed reliever Ryan Thompson was placed on the 15-day Injured List with a scapular strain, the team announced.
In a corresponding move, right-hander Bryce Jarvis has been recalled from Triple-A Reno.
Arizona Diamondbacks Ryan Thompson Suffers Injury
Thompson has not had as successful a year overall to this point in the season as the Diamondbacks and their fans likely would have hoped, but he's been effective of late.
The sidewinding righty has a 4.45 ERA on the year, though his expected ERA is 3.86. But after getting blown up and seeing that ERA soar above 7.00 in mid-May, he's been steadily lowering it with each passing outing.
Thompson allowed only two runs (one earned) in the month of June over 12 appearances. However, he did walk five batters over just 9.1 innings.
While he's been known as a soft-contact, ground ball pitcher. Thompson's ground ball rate has suffered in 2025. While it was above 60% from 2022 to 2024, he's sporting a mere 48.5% figure in that category this season.
He's been hit much harder than usual, and his walk rate has increased. His results have been erratic, but he's been able to get the job done recently.
Despite some of Thompson's poor results, however, the injury is still a big blow to a D-backs' bullpen that has continuously been hit by loss after loss.
Regardless of whether or not Thompson has pitched to his 2023 and 2024 levels, he was still serving in a high-leverage role, and will be unavailable for at least the next 14 days.
Arizona Diamondbacks Call Up Bryce Jarvis
Right-hander Bryce Jarvis began 2025 on the Opening Day Roster as a reliever, but struggled to a 6.10 ERA over seven appearances, 10.1 innings. He was optioned to Triple-A after a string of particularly poor outings in mid-April.
Jarvis has been purely serving as a starter for the Aces. He has a 6.18 ERA over 11 starts. After going six hitless, scoreless innings on May 30, Jarvis only completed the fifth inning once, and gave up three or more runs in each of his June starts.
Jarvis can, however, provide some length to a beaten-up Diamondbacks bullpen.
With primary long-man Anthony DeSclafani getting the official start Sunday, Jarvis may be called on to provide some coverage in the middle innings.