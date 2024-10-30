Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 Player Review: Eduardo Rodriguez
This article is part of a series chronicling the individual seasons of players who appeared for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024.
Reviews for players who still have rookie eligibility for 2025 will appear in our prospect season reviews. Players are presented in the reverse order of their aWAR, an average of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs WAR.
Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP, Age: 31
2024 Contract Status: 1 year $14 million part of a 4 year $80 million contract
Eduardo Rodriguez was part of a massive offseason project for Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen. The club signed him to a 4 year 80-million-dollar deal ahead of 2024 in an effort to solidify the team's starting rotation.
Things got off to a rough start when during spring training Rodriguez left a spring training start with left lat tightness. On March 28th the Diamondbacks placed him on the 15-day injured list with a left shoulder strain.
Things only got worse, as Rodriguez suffered a setback in his recovery program, with his initial injury now causing him to miss significant time. He was moved to the 60-day IL on April 17th, where he remained until August 6th.
The veteran lefty came off the injured list at a crucial time for the Diamondbacks' and he did so with no rehab assignment. His first three starts went well, pitching to a 3.94 ERA in 16 innings, providing the D-backs with some much-needed length and consistency.
Things worsened in September, as Rodriguez went less than 5 innings in 4 of his last 6 starts. Those outings weighed heavily on the Diamondbacks' playoff hopes, as an already taxed bullpen was forced to work overtime. They went on to lose 5 of those 6 games after winning each of Rodriguez's first 5.
After missing nearly the entire season, returning in time for a playoff race was a tall challenge. Rodriguez gave the team a chance to make it to October, but it simply wasn't enough.
2025 Outlook
2025 contract status: $20 million
The contract that Rodriguez signed before 2024 will take him through at least 2027 with a vesting option for 2028. This secures Arizona a frontline starter for years to come, each of which they hope to be in playoff contention.
Eduardo Rodriguez will be back and will be a big part of the 2025 Diamondbacks rotation's ceiling. As the D-backs make a push to get back to the World Series, they will count on Rodriguez to look more like his 2023 self in order to take them to the promised land.