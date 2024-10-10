Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 Player Review: Jace Peterson
This article is part of a series chronicling the individual seasons of players that appeared for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024.
Reviews for players that still have rookie eligibility for 2025 will appear in our prospect season reviews. Players are presented in the reverse order of their aWAR, an average of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs WAR.
Jace Peterson, INF, Age 34
2024 Contract Status: Year two of Free Agent deal, $5 million (3 million paid by Oakland A's)
Jace Peterson joined the Diamondbacks at the 2023 trade deadline. He was dealt to Arizona by the Oakland A's, adding to the D-backs' infielder group.
Down the stretch and on the way to the World Series Peterson hit .183 with a .534 OPS and a 47 OPS+. He also didn't manage a Home Run with the club during the second half, limiting himself to becoming a defense first infielder for the team.
Peterson's contract extended through 2024, meaning that he would open the year with the Diamondbacks on the active roster. Part of the reasoning behind his rostering was his veteran leadership, having spent 10 years in the big leagues prior to 2024.
Still, things never clicked for the lefty infielder. His average continued to drop, falling to an abysmal .045. Peterson also wasn't getting on base nearly as regularly as in years past, now only reaching safely at a .154 clip.
He would go hitless in 13 of his 14 games played in 2024. This included no extra base hits, and only three walks.
Torey Lovullo kept playing him somewhat controversially, stating that he was trying to get him going. He started five of the team's first 20 games, and appeared as a either pinch hitter or defensive replacement in nine other games.
After Peterson continued to stall hopelessly, Mike Hazen mercifully DFA'd him on April 19 , removing that problem from the manager. This would end his time in the Diamondbacks organization.
2025 Outlook
After the Arizona Diamondbacks DFA'd Jace Peterson he was not signed by another club. He will almost certainly not return to the D-backs and might have played his last game in MLB as he was playing in his age-34 season.