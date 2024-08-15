Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays Series Preview
The Arizona Diamondbacks are in Florida for the next week, and their first stop is Tampa Bay where they'll play the Rays in a three game weekend series at Tropicana Field.
Arizona is 69-53, 16 games over .500 for the first time since July 1st of 2023. They are tied with the San Deigo Padres, 2.5 games back of the Dodgers in the NL West, and also tied with San Diego for the first NL Wild Card.
The D-backs are on a six game winning streak and coming off a three game sweep of the Colorado Rockies at home. They're 9-1 in their last 10, 24-6 in their last 30.
The Rays are 59-61, in fourth place in the AL East, and 6.5 games out of the Wild Card. Sellers at the trade deadline, they moved Randy Arozarena (OF), Isaac Padres (INF) , and Zach Eflin (SP), along with several relievers.
Tampa was 55-52 at the end of play on July 30th, but since the deadline they've gone 4-9 and lost their last three series. That includes getting swept in three games by the Astros this week. The offense has scored just 2.6 runs per game during this stretch.
The D-backs offense leads all of MLB with 5.28 runs per game. MVP candidate Ketel Marte is batting .298 with 30 homers and 81 RBI. He also has +10 defensive runs saved above average, bringing his season WAR total to 6.0. He's been day to day with a left ankle sprain but is expected to play in this series.
Pitching Matchups
Friday, August 16th, 3:50 P.M. MST
Ryne Nelson RHP 8-6, 4.51 ERA, 3.64 FIP, 118 IP. The lanky right-hander could be making his last start for a while. The D-backs are only going with a six man rotation one time through according to Torey Lovullo. After that Nelson will probably work out of the bullpen.
Nelson was terrific in his last outing going 7.1 innings and giving up just 2 runs while striking out nine. Since July 2nd he has a 2.90 ERA in 50 innings pitched and the team is 7-1 in his starts. But he'll seemingly give way to veteran Jordan Montgomery nonetheless.
Ryan Pepiot RHP, 6-5, 3.92 ERA, 3.86 FIP in 87 innings. Pepiot was the return from the Dodgers in the Tyler Glasnow trade and he's pitched well for Tampa. This is his first start since July 14th however. He was out with a right knee infection.
Saturday, August 17th, 1:10 P.M. MST
Zac Gallen RHP, 9-5, 3.69 ERA, 3.34 FIP in 105 IP. Gallen was removed from his last start after suffering cramps in his torso area, as self-described by the pitcher. He earlier missed a month of the season due to a hamstring injury.
Gallen has not been as sharp as the previous two seasons. In 2022-23 combined he posted 4.38 K/BB ratio. That has dropped down to 2.83 in 2024 as he's walked more batters and struck out fewer. He continues to be much better than average at liming homers however, and there is no appreciable loss off velocity on his fastball. He's just getting less swing and miss.
Jeffrey Spring LHP, 4.61 ERA, 6.03 FIP in 14 innings. Springs is making just his fourth MLB start of the year, all since July 30th when he was recalled from Triple-A. He worked five innings, giving up just one run to the Orioles in a no decision on August 11th.
Spring missed most of 2023 after having Tommy John Surgery at the end of April last year. The 31 year old lefty was a 30th round draft pick by the Rangers in 2015, but made it to the majors in 2018. He's not going to light up any radar guns with a 90 MPH four seamer, along with a changeup and slider. The change has been his best pitch in his career.
Sunday, August 18th, 10:40 A.M.
Merrill Kelly RHP, 3-0, 2.43 ERA, 3.75 FIP in 30 IP. Kelly will be making his second start since being activated from the injured list after nearly a four month absence due to a shoulder strain. After a bumpy first inning, he looked sharp the rest of his outing against the Phillies on August 11th.
Kelly went five innings, giving up two runs on three hits, two walks and two strikeouts. He threw 85 pitches and should be able to go at least 95 pitches Sunday.
Taj Bradley RHP, 6-7, 3.49 ERA, 3.84 FIP in 95 IP. Bradley was having an excellent season through his first 14 starts, going 6-4 with a 2.43 ERA. But he's lost his last three starts and gotten hit hard in the process. In 14 innings since July 31st he's given up 15 runs on 21 hits, including four homers.
Bullpens
Since the July 31st trade deadline the Rays lead the majors with a 1.11 Bullpen ERA. They've been doing a terrific job of keeping games close. Closer Pete Fairbanks has not allowed a run in six outings this month. For the year he has a 2.68 ERA and 23 saves.
Justin Martinez has appeared to take over the bulk of the closer innings for the Diamondbacks, but manager Torey Lovullo refuses to anoint him as the closer. He's said he will continue to play matchups and also hopes that Paul Sewald can pitch his way back into the role at some point. Actions may speak louder than words in this case however.
Trainer's Room:
Christian Walker is out with an Oblique injury for at least another week. Trade Deadline pickup Josh Bell has been red hot in his place. Gabriel Moreno is out for at least several more weeks due to a left adductor strain. Rookie Adrian Del Castillo has filled in admirably at catcher and has gone 8-20 at the plate with a walk-off homer already.
Rays outfielder Richie Palacios is out until September with a left knee sprain. All-Star starting pitcher Shane McClanahan has missed all of 2024 with Tommy John Surgery.