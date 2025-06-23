It's Time for Diamondbacks Fans to Step Up for Eugenio Suarez
The Arizona Diamondbacks have several players doing quite well in the balloting update for the MLB All-Star game to be played July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. But one player on the ballot in particular is being short-thrifted. That is Eugenio Suarez.
Phase 1 of the voting runs through June 26. The top 2 position players at each infield position and the top six outfielders move on to Phase 2 of the voting beginning on June 30.
There is a limit of five (5) ballot submissions per single, valid email address each day that voting is open. All three of these Diamondbacks players need the support of their fanbase if they are to make it to Phase 2. You can vote here.
Suarez (538,765 votes) has fallen behind the Dodgers Max Muncy (891,799 votes), who is in second place. Padres Manny Machado leads the third base vote-getters with a whopping 1,683,022.
Suarez leads all of MLB with 67 RBI, and his 25 homers are second only to Shohei Ohtani in the National League. He's won the NL Player of the week twice, recorded a four-homer game this year, and become just the third Venezuelan to reach the 300 home run milestone.
Beyond the numbers, the leadership and joy that Suarez brings to the ballpark every single day deserve to be rewarded.
Corbin Carroll also needs D-backs fans' support if he is to make it to Phase 2. He dropped from fifth to sixth in the voting. He has 1,019,472 votes, just barely ahead of the Dodgers Andy Pages who is closing quickly at 962,219 votes.
Ketel Marte has 1,561,235 votes. He's ahead of Dodgers infielder Tommy Edman, who has 1,059,174 votes. While that's a somewhat comfortable lead, Edman has been closing the gap as Dodger fans dominate the voting.