Inside The Diamondbacks

It's Time for Diamondbacks Fans to Step Up for Eugenio Suarez

The All-Star game needs the good vibes of the D-backs' star third baseman.

Jack Sommers

Jun 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates his two run home run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Jun 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates his two run home run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Diamondbacks have several players doing quite well in the balloting update for the MLB All-Star game to be played July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. But one player on the ballot in particular is being short-thrifted. That is Eugenio Suarez.

Phase 1 of the voting runs through June 26. The top 2 position players at each infield position and the top six outfielders move on to Phase 2 of the voting beginning on June 30.

There is a limit of five (5) ballot submissions per single, valid email address each day that voting is open. All three of these Diamondbacks players need the support of their fanbase if they are to make it to Phase 2. You can vote here.

Suarez (538,765 votes) has fallen behind the Dodgers Max Muncy (891,799 votes), who is in second place. Padres Manny Machado leads the third base vote-getters with a whopping 1,683,022.

Suarez leads all of MLB with 67 RBI, and his 25 homers are second only to Shohei Ohtani in the National League. He's won the NL Player of the week twice, recorded a four-homer game this year, and become just the third Venezuelan to reach the 300 home run milestone.

Beyond the numbers, the leadership and joy that Suarez brings to the ballpark every single day deserve to be rewarded.

Corbin Carroll also needs D-backs fans' support if he is to make it to Phase 2. He dropped from fifth to sixth in the voting. He has 1,019,472 votes, just barely ahead of the Dodgers Andy Pages who is closing quickly at 962,219 votes.

Ketel Marte has 1,561,235 votes. He's ahead of Dodgers infielder Tommy Edman, who has 1,059,174 votes. While that's a somewhat comfortable lead, Edman has been closing the gap as Dodger fans dominate the voting.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News

feed

Published
Jack Sommers
JACK SOMMERS

Jack Sommers is the Publisher and credentialed beat writer for Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI. He's also the co-host of the Snakes Territory Podcast and Youtube channel. Formerly a baseball operations department analyst for the D-backs, Jack also covered the team for MLB.com, The Associated Press, and SB Nation. Follow Jack on Twitter @shoewizard59

Home/Arizona Diamondbacks News