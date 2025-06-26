Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Named All-Star Finalist
On Thursday, Phase 1 of MLB's All-Star Game voting concluded. Among those moving on to the second phase was Arizona Diamondbacks star second baseman Ketel Marte.
After Phase 1 concluded, the top two vote-getters at each position moved on to Phase 2 of the voting, which will begin Monday, June 29 at noon eastern, 9:00 a.m. Arizona time.
Marte led all National League second basemen in voting, despite Dodgers' infielder Tommy Edman beginning to creep up behind him. Marte and Edman will face off for the starting slot in Phase 2.
Unsurprisingly, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani led all MLB players in votes — earning automatic starting spots in the All-Star Game (if that was ever a doubt).
Marte was named to his second All-Star Game appearance in 2024, starting for the first time since 2019 while batting leadoff for his skipper, Torey Lovullo, who managed the NL squad.
Marte has certainly earned a second-straight appearance throughout the course of his 2025 season thus far. The 31-year-old star is raking to the tune of a .313 average and a .596 slugging percentage.
Despite spending a month on the Injured List due to a hamstring injury, Marte has 15 home runs, 11 doubles and 32 RBIs. In his last seven games, he's gone 15-for-30 (.500) at the plate with three home runs and only four strikeouts.
The switch-hitting phenom has been the driving force of a D-backs lineup that ranks third in all of MLB in runs scored with 413. They trail only the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.
Other Diamondbacks Players Snubbed from All-Star Voting
Though Marte has certainly earned his recognition, he was also the only Arizona representation among Phase 1 finalists. Star outfielder Corbin Carroll and slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez did not garner enough fan voting to move on to Phase 2.
That is partially understandable, especially given the fact that Carroll will be out significant time with a chip fracture in his wrist. The chances of Carroll being ready for the All-Star Game are extremely thin, if present at all.
Meanwhile, Suárez (who is battling his own hand contusion), was never able to get enough traction to match up against Dodgers 3B Max Muncy and Padres 3B Manny Machado, despite having the fourth-most home runs in the majors with 24.
This does not, however, mean that he cannot be selected as a reserve. Reserves are selected by a combination of player balloting and Commissioner's Office input.