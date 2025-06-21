D-backs Manager Gives Health Updates on Corbin Carroll and A.J. Puk
The Arizona Diamondbacks got at least one piece of good news during the manager's pre-game session in Colorado in which he gave injury updates. The D-backs face the Rockies at Coors Field at 6:00 p.m. MST Saturday night for game two of their three-game set.
Arizona Diamondbacks Injury Updates
Torey Lovullo shared that A.J. Puk had the Brace Procedure, not the full Tommy John Ligament replacement surgery. This increases the chances that Puk can make it back at some point next season.
Typical recovery and return to play times for this procedure are 12-13 months, compared to 14-16 for Tommy John surgery. With this news it appears that a July or August return in 2026 is a possibility for the big left-hander.
Puk is a free agent following the 2026 season. He was acquired at the 2024 trade deadline in exchange for prospect Deyvison De Los Santos and utility man Andrew Pintar.
Corbin Carroll is still out of the lineup and not quite able to swing a bat properly. He was hit on the hand by a pitcher earlier in the week in Toronto, and has not played since coming out of the game.
"He's improving, the hand is still not 100%," said Lovullo. "He's able to take some swings, but not feeling that he can do it appropriately. We'll continue to monitor him throughout the course of the day. We'll categorize him as day-to-day."
Ketel Marte's forecast is for a scheduled day off on Sunday, but that may depend in part on Carroll's availability. Marte was the DH yesterday and tied a career-high with five RBI. He is playing second base Saturday night.
Ryne Nelson is doing fine after experiencing some swelling, just receiving the normal treatment. Nelson will not miss a start.
Tommy Henry will require Tommy John ligament replacement surgery.
Justin Martinez will have his elbow procedure performed by Dr. Keith Meister on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.
Jose Herrera is finally getting a day off after starting five straight games at catcher. This was necessary due to the injury to starter Gabriel Moreno that eventually resulted in an injured list stint.
Moreno will be out "weeks, not days" due to a hairline fracture on his pointer finger in his right hand. Aramis Garcia will get his first start behind the plate for the D-backs Saturday night.
"[Herrera] did a great job. Just a grinding trip for this team. He's taken things in stride and gone out there and executed as good as you can offensively. He's following game plans. He's a true teammate," Lovullo said.