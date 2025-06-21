Diamondbacks Go for Series Win vs Rockies Behind Merrill Kelly
The Arizona Diamondbacks will go for a series victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night at Coors Field. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. MST.
The D-backs won a slugfest Friday night, bludgeoning the Rockies 14-8. Arizona racked up 21 hits, including four homers. Two of those came off the bat of Eugenio Suarez, numbers 299 and 300 for his career. Zac Gallen picked up his fifth win despite giving up seven runs in five innings.
The D-backs are 38-37, 2.5 games behind the San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, and St. Louis Cardinals, who are all tied for the third NL Wild Card spot with identical 41-35 records. The Cincinnati Reds are a half-game in front of the D-backs as well, with a 39-37 record.
The Rockies are 17-59. Despite playing better of late, they're still on pace for a record breaking 126 losses.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Colorado Rockies Pitching Matchup
Merrill Kelly, 6-3, 3.41 ERA gets the ball for the Diamondbacks. He's had tremendous success against the Rockies the last several years. Kelly is 4-0 with a 1.38 ERA and 40 strikeouts over his last five starts against them since 2023.
His last two starts at Coors Field came in 2024, where he went six innings each time, allowing just three total runs. No current Rockie has an OPS over .600 against Kelly.
The one note of caution for Kelly is the temperature at game time is expected to be 96 degrees. Prone to cramping, he's been able to avoid that for the month and a half with a new hydration routine that seems to be working. That routine will be put to the test in the hot, dry air at 5000 feet elevation.
Left-hander Carson Palmquist is winless so far in his career, going 0-4 with a 7.76 ERA. He made his major league debut at Chase Field May 16, giving up five runs in four innings. He did not strike out a batter.
Palmquist throws 90 MPH four-seamers and sinkers, along with a sweeper and a cutter. The sweeper is his best pitch, with batters hitting just .115 against the offering. Everything else he throws has been crushed, however. If Diamondback batters can lay off the sweeper, they can aim at his four-seamer (.784 slugging against) and cutter (1.250 OPS).
Diamondbacks vs Rockies Lineups
(check back later for lineups and notes)
Diamondbacks vs Rockies Bullpen
The D-backs had to use four relievers Friday night, but fortunately did not need to go back to Shelby Miller. Ryan Thompson and Tayler Scott have each had two days rest, and they will likely be among the pitchers used on Saturday.
Juan Morillo has worked three of the last four days and is likely unavailable for this game. In the last four days, he's thrown 36 pitches. Jalen Beeks warmed up on Thursday but did not appear, then threw in the game Friday.
The Rockies used three low-leverage relievers on Friday. Their closer, Seth Halvorsen, had worked three out of four days prior to Friday and may still need another day off. Primary setup men Jake Bird and Tyler Kinley are well-rested, each having two days of rest.