Arizona Diamondbacks Release Full 2025 Schedule
Today, the Arizona Diamondbacks released their full schedule for the 2025 season. Although barely at the halfway point of 2024, D-backs fans can see Arizona's opponents and schedule for the upcoming year.
In what comes as a bit of a difference from the norm, the D-backs will avoid playing against NL West rivals for nearly the first month and a half.
They'll open the season at home with a four-game set against the Chicago Cubs, beginning on Opening Day, and kicking off a tough first month that'll include the Yankees (twice), Orioles, Brewers and Braves.
It's rare enough to see the D-backs avoid the Dodgers and Padres in their opening month, but they won't see an NL West team until mid-May, where they'll face the Dodgers twice, bookending two series against the Giants and Rockies.
A 162-game marathon can be a grind regardless, but the D-backs will face several exceptionally tedious stretches, playing double-digit games without an off day in multiple instances.
Arizona will play 16 straight games without an off day early on, starting on April 29th vs the Yankees, and culminating with a three-game set in San Francisco ending on May 14th.
From June 27th to July 13th, they'll play 17 games without a break, and will play 13 straight from August 8th-20th and August 22nd-September 3rd.
While there are some easier stretches, as they'll play the Blue Jays, Rockies, White Sox and Marlins back-to-back in June, they won't be able to coast through the end of the year without playing good baseball, as they'll close out their season against the Giants, Phillies, Dodgers and Padres.
The D-backs still have a ways to go this season, sitting at 49-48 on the final day of the All-Star Break, but will face the Cubs on the road on Friday morning. If fans want to get a head start on planning next year's tickets, the full 2025 schedule can be viewed here.