Braves-Mets Double Header FAQ for Diamondbacks Fans
The Arizona Diamondbacks and their fans will be watching intently Monday as the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves square off for a double header that will decide the fate of all three teams.
Game one starts at 1:10 p.m. EST, 10:10 MST. The games will be played at Truist Park in Atlanta and be Nationally televised on ESPN 2
All three teams are in a virtual tie at the moment in terms of "games back". The D-backs finished their regular season with an 89-73 record. The Braves and Mets have identical 88-72 records.
Why are the Mets and Braves playing a double header after the regular season ended?
Hurricane Helen forced the cancellation of these two games that were originally scheduled to be played Wednesday and Thursday, September 25 and 26.
What is the tie-breaker and why does it hurt the Diamondbacks chances?
The first tie-breaker for the Wild Card standings is head-to-head records during the regular season. The Mets hold a 4-3 advantage over the D-backs in games played between the two teams, while the Braves were 5-2 against Arizona.
How can the Diamondbacks get into the Postseason?
The D-backs need one of the two teams playing today to sweep the double header. If they split the double header, then both teams finish 89-73, and the Diamondbacks season is over due to the tie-breaker mentioned above.
What are the actual scenarios?
Scenario 1: Mets sweep, Braves are eliminated. The Mets are number five seed and travel to San Diego to play the Padres. The Diamondbacks fly to Milwaukee to play the Brewers
Scenario 2: Braves sweep and play Padres, Mets are eliminated, Diamondbacks play Brewers.
Scenario 3: Mets and Braves split the double header, Diamondbacks are eliminated. Mets are number six seed and play the Brewers, Braves are number five seed and play the Padres.
Who will Start in Game One?
Tylor Megill (RHP) will start for the Mets. In 15 games, 14 starts he posted a 4-5 record with a 3.98 ERA. He has a significantly better 3.36 FIP however. (Fielding Independent Pitching). He struck out 10.3 batters per nine and only allowed six homers. His walk rate was 3.7 however.
Megill has given up just one earned run in his last 16 innings, striking out 19 while walking six. He throws six different pitches, including a four-seamer that averages 96 MPH. When he avoids walks, he's very tough.
Spencer Schwellenbach is a 24 year rookie who made 20 starts for the Braves. He went 8-7 with a 3.47 ERA and 3.48 FIP. He has impeccable command, walking just 1.9 batters per nine innings. He's also a six pitch pitcher with a 96 MPH fastball. He's got a slider for righties and a splitter for lefties.
Schwellenbach has also been spectacular his last three starts, giving up just four runs in 19 innings, for a 1.89 ERA
Who will start in Game Two and why does it make the D-backs chances look dire?
This is where it gets dicey from the Diamondbacks perspective. The game two starters are listed as Cy Young favorite Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA) for the Braves, and Mets Co-Ace Luis Severino, (11-7, 3.91 ERA)
But if the Braves win game one, they will hold Sale back for the Wild Card series against San Diego. In that case, it's not clear who the Braves would pitch in game two of the double header. If they are willing to make a roster move they could possibly call up someone like Bryce Elder. Otherwise, it would likely be some sort of bullpen game, with a string of low leverage relievers.
The Mets would then have Severino going in a must win game for the Mets facing a lineup full of Braves bench players.
The other side of that scenario is even worse from the Diamondbacks perspective. If the Mets win game one, they will hold back Severino, and Sale will pitch game two in an elimination game against mostly Mets reserves.
In either scenario, the team that wins game one will have the weaker pitching and lineups going against the best the other team has to offer in game two. While any one game can be won or lost by any major league players, this is clearly a big disadvantage for the Diamondbacks.
Where will the Diamondbacks players and coaches be during the game
The D-backs players and coaches will gather at Chase Field for a light workout and then watch game two in the clubhouse, which is expected to start sometime around 1:00 p.m, give or take. If there is a sweep by either team, there will be a brief celebration, followed by a bus ride to the airport.
If there is a split, the players will pack up and go home to begin their offseason.