Breaking News: Chase Field Funding Approved by Arizona State House
The Arizona State House of Representatives passed bill HB2704 on Wednesday by a vote of 35 to 25. The bill is designed to help fund Chase Field stadium renovations and maintenance. Multiple amendments and readings had taken place as the House prepared for the full vote. It will now go to the State Senate.
The bill was first introduced by Republican Jeff Weninger of Chandler, and had a total of 17 sponsors, including 11 Republicans and five Democrats.
The Diamondbacks have been seeking a public-private partnership for the Maricopa County-owned stadium. The mechanism proposed is known as tax recapture, under which sales tax at Chase Field and income tax of team employees, including players, is directed towards a fund to finance said renovations and maintenance.
The team has stated their intention to invest upwards of $250 to $300 million of their own funds. The tax recapture should generate in excess of $15 million per year. The total renovation is estimated to cost between $400 to $500 million, broken out in phases.
The bill passed through committee by a vote of 8-1 back on February 10, despite voiced opposition from both the City of Phoenix and Maricopa County.
In response to those concerns about funding being re-directed towards the stadium, carve outs were introduced to "hold harmless" certain percentages to cover fire and safety for the city and roads and jails for the county. This was according to Team President and CEO Derrick Hall, who spoke on the proposals on the first full day of spring training on February 17.
It seemed from that interview given by Hall the team might have made headway in convincing City of Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego to support the proposal.
But that turned out to be the farthest thing from reality. Mayor Gallego reiterated her opposition on Tuesday, despite those carve outs in a post on social media platform X on Tuesday.
Despite the Mayor's opposition, the bill will now move to the Senate. If it passes in the Senate, there are indications that Governor Katie Hobbs will sign the bill.
Once approved, the team is expected to make upgrading the HVAC system one of the top priorities. They will also install a new scoreboard, revamp luxury suites and seating, and conduct numerous repairs and upgrades to the plumping and electrical systems.
The Diamondbacks first moved into Chase Field at the start of the 1998 season. The current lease with Maricopa County expires after the 2027 season.
After years of acrimony between the Board of Supervisors and the team, a changeover after the last election seemed to thaw relations. Any lease extension would be contingent on reaching final approval of this financing agreement.
In the event there are any last-minute derailments to the process, the threat of the team leaving the city, or even the state looms. But the team officials have insisted that staying in downtown Phoenix and building up facilities around the stadium to generate further revenues is a priority.
