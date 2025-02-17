Derrick Hall Gives Legislative Update On D-backs' Future at Chase Field
During a press conference today, Arizona Diamondbacks President, CEO & General Partner Derrick Hall gave an update on the status of proposed legislation HB 2704, which was sponsored by Republican House member Jeff Weninger of Chandler.
This bill would create a tax mechanism, known as "Tax Recapture," whereby revenues generated from sales at Maricopa County-owned Chase Field, as well as income tax of team employees, including players, would go towards stadium renovations and maintenance.
The team estimates this mechanism would create $15 to $20 million dollars in annual funds to support the stadium. Hall said that the team is intending to put in approximately $200 to $300 million of their own money, and estimate the total renovation costs to be between $400 t0 $500 million.
The lease at Chase Field expires after the 2027 season. Any lease extension that would keep the Diamondbacks in downtown Phoenix is dependent on resolution of the stadium renovation funding.
As previously reported, Governor Katie Hobbs signaled her support for the bill, provided all parties can come to agreement. The City of Phoenix Mayor's office and representatives of Maricopa County expressed reservations however.
The objections from Mayor Kate Gallego's office center around diverting funds away from the Police and Fire departments. The county's concerns are over transportation projections and jails.
Related Content: Governor Hobbs Supports Diamondbacks Tax Plan, City and County Opposed
In order to address those concerns, Hall said that they have carved out, or "held harmless" as he phrased it, certain percentages to cover the city's and county's core funding needs.
Hall outlined the breakout of the total 8.6% tax. 5.6% goes to the State of Arizona, and 0.6% of that had already been held harmless for education funding.
2.3% goes to the city, of which 0.3% is designated for fire, police, first responders and public safety. That percentage will also be held harmless. The county's portion is 0.7%, and of that, 0.2% goes towards jails, also to be held harmless.
According to Hall then, of the total 8.6% tax, the stadium renovation fund would receive 7.5%, and the team's concessions to this point amount to 1.1%.
These are ongoing negotiations, and there will be continued tweaks and changes to the bill before it reaches the house floor for a vote. Asked to characterize the discussions, Hall was positive and upbeat.
"I think everybody understands the importance of having the Diamondbacks downtown, the economic driver that we have become and that we will continue to be, the employer that we are, the impact that we have as an organization on the community.
"So it truly feels like a partnership. So where we were a year ago, we're in a completely different place and it's much more positive and it feels right," Hall said.
Asked to give an overall timeline, Hall said that he is expecting the House to vote on the bill within a couple of weeks.
From the time bill eventually winds its way through the entire process and reaches the governor's desk for signature, it will be a three-to-five year process to complete the renovations, in phases.
Hall indicated that the overhaul to the HVAC system will be in phase one, although they've already been making tweaks and improvements in the meantime.
Fans and players have complained publicly about overheated conditions during the hottest days of summer as the creaking system is no longer able to fully keep up.
Other items Hall mentioned include a new video board, new seating, and a multitude of structural repairs and improvements including plumbing and electrical.
The team already announced earlier this offseason that they have created a fix for being able to open the roof with fans in the stands. The speed of the roof opening and closing will be slower, but they will not change the song that accompanied the opening in years past, just play it longer, he quipped.