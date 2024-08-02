Breaking News: Diamondbacks Paul Sewald Demoted out of Closer's Role
After hinting at it following Sunday's game, Torey Lovullo has confirmed what was expected to happen. The Diamondbacks will look elsewhere to close out games in the ninth inning, at least for now. This as reported by by Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic.
Sewald had to be removed from the game in the middle of the ninth inning on Wednesday, seemingly unable to throw a strike. e came in to protect a 5-2 lead, and gave up a run and loaded the bases on three walks and a double. He was bailed out by Ryan Thompson, who got out of the mess with a 5-4 victory.
Earlier in July, Sewald blew three straight saves to open the month, in what turned out to be one of the worst months of his career. With his velocity down over a full MPH compared to last year, and having difficulty locating pitches at the top of the zone, Sewald was getting hit very hard.
Sewald was lights out to begin his season. After starting the year on the IL due to an oblique strain, he came back in May. Sewald notched saves in his first 11 opportunities while posting an 0.54 ERA. His FIP was significantly higher, but still solid at 3.04.
The wheels fell off in July however. In 10 IP he gave up 18 hits, four walks and three homers, leading to 12 earned runs and a 10.80 ERA. He blew four out of nine save chances this month. With those results, his confidence seemed shaken.
Lovullo telegraphed this move with his postgame comments Wednesday. "There is something that's going on with his delivery that's not allowing him to throw the ball where he wants, to have the finish on the ball. That right now is my top priority. I have a lot to think about over the next several hours. I will."
Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports that Lovullo will go to a matchups based approach for the time being.
Options include right-handers Kevin Ginkel, Ryan Thompson and Justin Martinez, to go along with left-hander A.J. Puk, and perhaps even Joe Mantiply on occasion. Sewald, Slade Cecconi and Humberto Castellanos will handle the middle innings for now.