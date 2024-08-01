Christian Walker named the Diamondbacks Heart & Hustle Award Winner
Each year the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association honors a player from each team with that organization's "Heart and Hustle" award. Gold Glove first baseman Christian Walker is this year's Diamondbacks recipient.
The award is described as follows in a release by the MLBPAA:
"This esteemed award honors active players who demonstrate a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit, and traditions of the game. The Heart and Hustle Award is also the only award in Major League Baseball that is voted on by former players. Voting is conducted prior to the All-Star break."
"The MLBPAA formed 30 committees, comprised of Alumni players with established relationships to each team. One player from each Major League team is chosen by the committees based on their passion, desire, and work ethic demonstrated both on and off the field. As the season draws to a close, all alumni and active players will vote to select the final winner from the 30 team winners."
The overall winner will be announced in mid-November on MLB Network. No Diamondback has ever won the final award.
There could be no more fitting choice for the Diamondbacks than Walker. His work ethic and dedication to being the best player he can possibly be are beyond reproach. Nobody has worked harder on his defense and his swing to maximize his talents and abilities.
But it goes much deeper than that. Walker is the heartbeat of the Diamondbacks clubhouse. A steady presence, always engaged, and ready to help or guide a teammate in any way needed, whether it's a rookie or a veteran.
Walker is always accountable, and willing to speak and represent the team win or lose. Despite the demands on his time and his own work schedule, he is always available to speak with the media and give thoughtful, insightful answers. That of course is not a criteria for this award, but it's greatly appreciated and consistent with his overall character and work ethic.
We here at Arizona Diamondbacks on SI congratulate Christian Walker for this prestigious award.
