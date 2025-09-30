Corbin Burnes' D-backs Return Might be Sooner than Expected
The Arizona Diamondbacks only got 11 starts out of Corbin Burnes in 2025. The ace they signed to a $210 million contract in the offseason went down with an elbow injury that required Tommy John Surgery on June 1.
Per multiple reports on Monday, Burnes told the media he's aiming for a return somewhere around the 2026 All-Star Break — a bit of a faster timeline than may have been expected for such a brutal injury.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes Aiming for July Return
Burnes said his rehab process has been going well, and he's looking to begin throwing around the end of November, or early December this offseason (H/T Mark McClune on X/Twitter).
"Everything's been good. Feeling strong," Burnes said. "We're looking at probably sometime in July."
Burnes clarified that it is still early in his rehab process, and therefore the return timeline is not set in stone. But the righty has been known to be stringent in his routine and physical maintenance. In all likelihood, if his sights are set on an All-Star Break return, that feels like a strong possibility.
Tommy John Surgery is such a tough procedure to recover from. A return generally takes longer than a full year, but can often climb up toward 18 months, depending on how the pitcher's body responds.
There was some level of speculation following the injury that Burnes may have been unavailable to Arizona until August or September, or that the veteran ace might opt to not return at all in 2026.
This incident was the first Tommy John Surgery (and first truly major injury) of Burnes' career. The recovery timeline for first-time procedures is often lengthier than those undergoing it a second time, but, for now, the lower end of the return window is the plan.
Burnes said his offseason routine will begin to feel somewhat normal again.
"Should have a somewhat normal Spring Training with throwing bullpens and stuff, so that's exciting for me," Burnes said. "It's just a slow buildup and progression after that."
Getting their ace back earlier than the final 6-8 weeks of the regular season could be a huge boost to a D-backs club looking to rebound from their disappointing 2025.
It may take some time for Burnes to pitch at the same high level, but with rotation questions swirling, it should only help the D-backs to get one of the best pitchers in the game back on the mound.
Arizona's Opening Day rotation may be without both Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly for the first time in five seasons. Though Ryne Nelson has emerged as an excellent young arm, a return of a proven veteran ace like Burnes should bring a high level of stability.