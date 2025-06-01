D-backs Moving Ryne Nelson Back to Bullpen for Potential Short Role
When Ryne Nelson got up in bullpen to throw during the bottom of the third inning, a murmur of surprise rippled through the press box at Chase Field. Just earlier this week, manager Torey Lovullo had indicated that Nelson was simply having his Sunday turn in the rotation pushed back a couple days, allowing Corbin Burnes to slot into that spot.
It was thought Nelson would start on Tuesday in Atlanta then. Meanwhile, Brandon Pfaadt and Scott McGough had just combined to spot the Nationals an 11-0 lead (10 of those runs scored in an historic first inning). Why get Nelson up now, making it impossible for him to start Tuesday? Why in this game, with virtually no chance to win?
Nelson ended up throwing four scoreless innings, and the D-backs fought back to make it an 11-7 final score. But the question remained: why?
After the game, we got our answer. Nelson informed the media in front of his locker that he had been told the day before he was going back to the bullpen. Lovullo did not tip his hand on that decision during his pregame press conference. Finally, during his postgame press conference Saturday night, Lovullo explained the move.
He said that it was always his intention to use Nelson out of the bullpen in this game, and that his role going forward would be out of the pen.
"There was a lot of discussion around it," Lovullo explained. "The bullpen might be a piece or two short and we like the idea of injecting Nelly into some games that are going to help us. Maybe eight to twelve times a month instead of four times a month. We feel like he's going to give that bullpen a big boost."
Asked to clarify if eight to twelve times a month means he's going to be shortened up into a high-leverage role, the manager said not immediately, but that he would eventually transition into a short role, potentially pitching three times a week.
"That's the way we're looking at it, correct. Especially in an area where we need some bullpen pieces."
Analysis
This is a decision that presents opportunity but is also fraught with danger. There is no doubt that one of the league's worst bullpens, sporting a reliever ERA around 5.50, could surely use the help, especially after racking up 12 blown saves. Inserting Nelson into that unit immediately makes it much deeper and more dynamic.
But the first consideration should be the health of the pitcher. Nelson's role has already been ill defined and his workload inconsistent. He's been a long reliever that throws 30-35 pitches, and then 55-60 pitches. Then he moved to the rotation and threw 65 pitches and followed that up with an 84 pitch start.
The days between outings have been somewhat erratic, potentially making it difficult for him to stay in a routine. It's something the team is acutely aware of, and to their credit, they seem to have managed it fairly well. Nelson appears no worse for wear, so far, and has been extremely effective, pitching to a 3.43 ERA on the season.
At the same time, if Nelson is to be shortened up to pitch three times a week, then that is another completely different routine with totally different conditioning parameters. What will happen when he is eventually pushed into working on back-to-back games and one of those outings goes over 20 pitches? Or three games out of four in the heat of a September pennant race, should the D-backs be fortunate enough to be there.
At the same time, moving Nelson to the pen and shortening him up like Lovullo is talking about means they will quickly reach the point of no return. Once shortened up, he cannot be stretched out within season back into a starter's role. To do so would be reckless and endanger the pitcher's health more than they already have.
It's going to be a one-way street with no turning back. That potentially leaves the team greatly exposed in the rotation. Eduardo Rodriguez appears to be headed back to the rotation during the road trip after several weeks on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation. He was pitching hurt his last several outings and ended up with an ERA over 7.00 before going on the IL.
Rodriguez has not been effective as a Diamondback and this is his second injured list stint with the team. He missed four months with a lat strain in 2024. The combinaton of poor health and poor performance leaves the D-backs exposed in the rotation.
Their depth options boil down to Tommy Henry and Cristian Mena at the moment. Yilber Diaz was recently sent to the Arizona Complex League due to walking 31 batters in 30 innings in Reno. 21 year-old left-hander Yu-Min Lin is probably not ready yet for his major league debut.
If something were to happen to Rodriguez, or any of the other starters for that matter, then suddenly the rotation safety net is completely gone.
Add to that the long term questions. Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen are both free agents after this season. The plan should be to have Nelson resume starting again in 2026. But here again, yo-yoing him back and forth like that, even between seasons, presents additional health risks.
To his credit, Nelson has been a team player throughout, and never uttered a word of resentment or resistance. He was the best starter the team had for the entire second half of 2024, and has excelled in whatever role they've asked him to fill this year. He'll surely continue to do that going forward. Hopefully the team is not taking advantage of his willing nature and team spirit.