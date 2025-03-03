Corbin Burnes to Start, Corbin Carroll Out of Lineup for D-backs
The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago Cubs at Salt River Fields on Monday, with first pitch at 1:10 p.m. Fans can listen into the webcast audio on Dbacks.com.
Corbin Burnes will be making his third Cactus League start for the Diamondbacks. In his two previous outings he's thrown three innings, and has yet to give up a run. He's struck out six without walking a batter, and given up three base hits.
Like most veteran starting pitchers, Burnes is building up gradually. Expect him to pitch into the third inning at the least, so as to get in three up-downs.
During his first outing his trademark cutter registered at 93.2 MPH, and was up to 94.4 in the second start. His two-seamer went from 94.5 MPH in his first outing to 95.8 in the second. Those second game readings are only about one MPH slower than his 2024 regular season velocities of 95.3 for the cutter and 97 for the two-seamer.
The D-backs will also roll out their "A" bullpen following Burnes. A.J. Puk, Justin Martinez, Kevin Ginkel, and Joe Mantiply are scheduled to appear. Non-Roster Invitees Shelby Miller and Kyle Amendt could get into the game as well.
The Cubs will start 27-year-old right-hander Caleb Kilian. He has appeared in just eight games over the last three years, battling shoulder injuries, including a teres major strain in 2024. He has a career 9.22 ERA in 27 innings. He is on the Cubs 40-man roster, but not expected to contend for a rotation spot to start the season.
D-backs Lineup Notes
Corbin Carroll was removed from Sunday's game against the Rangers with lower back tightness according to Torey Lovullo. Speaking to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com, Carroll said he would receive treatment Monday, but not swing the bat. Tuesday is an off day. He will take swings on Wednesday and if all goes well, will play against the Mariners on Thursday night.
Randal Grichuk is back in the lineup. He was scratched from the game on Saturday with glute soreness according to Torey Lovullo. Grichuk clarified in the locker room Monday morning it was actually lower back tightness. He said he felt good and ready to go.
Adrian Del Castillo will be behind the plate catching Burnes for this game. Lovullo had previously said he wanted to get Del Castillo and Jose Herrera reps with Burnes as well. Front line starter Gabriel Moreno will be the DH.
Reserves expected to play in the game include infielders Connor Kaiser and Gino Groover, as well as outfielders Tristan English and Cristian Pache. As a right-handed outfield option, Pache has gotten into seven games, going two-for-nine with two walks and four strikeouts. He was caught in his only stolen base attempt.
Jordan Montgomery
Jordan Montgomery (left index finger strain) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session at 11:45 a.m. Monday. It will be the first time he's faced live batters this spring. If that goes smoothly, he might only need one more side session before he can appear in a Cactus League game.
Kendall Graveman is getting an MRI on his back Monday morning. We are still waiting for an update on his status.