Corbin Carroll Exits Early as Diamondbacks Fall to Rangers
After winning three of their last four contests, the Arizona Diamondbacks dropped Sunday's game to the Texas Rangers by a score of 6-3, and received a bit of an injury scare in the process.
Left-handed starter Eduardo Rodríguez made his first start of the 2025 Cactus League and tossed two extremely efficient innings, giving up just one walk and no hits, including a strikeout of former Diamondback Joc Pederson in the second. It took Rodríguez just 31 pitches.
Unfortunately for Arizona, Rodríguez's solid debut was overshadowed in the third inning, when star outfielder Corbin Carroll was lifted from the contest with lower back tightness according to the team. As of this writing, it is unknown if this was done purely out of caution, or due to a more severe injury.
However according to MLB.com's Steve Gilbert, Carroll doesn't seem to be overly concerned, and it's possible the D-backs were simply operating under extreme caution. Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report on this situation as more information is released.
The Rangers began to pour it on early after Rodríguez left the game. Left-hander Blake Walston allowed a pair of two-run homers in the third and fourth innings, one to star shortstop Corey Seager and one to first baseman Jake Burger to give Texas a 4-0 lead.
After Walston left, it wasn't much better of a day for major league reliever Ryan Thompson, who also surrendered two homers (both solo) to make it 6-0. Both pitches were out of the strike zone.
Arizona's offense didn't get going until the sixth inning, when Alek Thomas doubled to lead it off. He was doubled home by Jordan Lawlar, who looks to be putting forward a solid Cactus League so far.
In the seventh, Grae Kessinger and Jose Herrera both knocked doubles of their own, closing the gap to 6-2. Relievers Bryce Jarvis and Drey Jameson both tossed scoreless innings with a pair of punchouts each.
Jameson's arsenal looked particularly sharp, striking out Rangers' second baseman Alan Trejo with a 100.2 MPH fastball according to Statcast.
A throwing error by infielder Connor Kaiser and a single by Rangers' Jonathan Ornelas got Jameson into a bit of a jam, but the right-hander escaped the inning unscathed with a flyout.
Utility infielder Tim Tawa doubled to lead off the eighth, and scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-3, but that score ultimately held up, as the D-backs drop to 4-5-1 this spring.
The Diamondbacks will face the Chicago Cubs on Monday at 1:10 p.m. at Salt River Fields.